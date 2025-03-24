WATCH: UConn’s Danny Hurley had mixed emotions after the Huskies loss in the Round of 32

The #8 UConn Huskies had a Round of 32 matchup vs. #1 Florida on Sunday. Despite being nearly 10-point underdogs, UConn fought all game and kept it close.

In the end, Florida walked away with a narrow 77-75 victory. UConn’s freshman Liam McNeeley hit a three as time expired to make it a two-point game. Walking off the court, Huskies head coach Danny Hurley had some choice words about how his team was screwed. Additionally, he cried at the postgame press conference talking about his team. It was a full range of emotions for Danny Hurley on Sunday.

UConn was eliminated in the Round of 32 by the Florida Gators

“I hope they don’t f*** you like they f***ed us, Baylor. I really hope they don’t” – Dan Hurley 😬 (🎥 @jellis1016 / h/t @TheFieldOf68) pic.twitter.com/jTx5SvlHsq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 23, 2025



Heading into Sunday’s game vs. Florida, Danny Hurley and the Huskies had won 13 straight NCAA tournament games. That included back-to-back National Championships. On Sunday, UConn was underdogs against Todd Golden and the Florida Gators. The Huskies gave an incredible fight in the first half and the game was tied 31-31 at halftime. UConn had Florida on the ropes.

However, the #! seed Gators were able to hang on and win the game 77-75. Florida has a matchup vs. #4 Maryland in the Sweet 16. Walking off the court on Sunday, UConn’s Danny Hurley had some choice words. He walked past Baylor’s team who were waiting to warm up for their game vs. Duke. Hurley used profanity and hoped Baylor didn’t get screwed by the refs as the Huskies did.

“There’s honor in the way we went out.” An emotional Dan Hurley spoke with @tracywolfson after UConn’s second round loss pic.twitter.com/cnjqUW0VO3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2025

Speaking with the media after the game, Danny Hurley began to very when he thought about his players. Hurley admitted to getting caught in the “tidal wave of success” that UConn had. He knows his team went on a magical run over the last two seasons and it was not replicated in 2024-25. UConn is still a blue-blood in college basketball and they’ll continue to get top talent around the country. It shouldn’t take the Huskies much time to bounce back.