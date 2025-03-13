Duke freshman Cooper Flagg suffered an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal against Georgia Tech, raising questions about his status for the rest of the season. The injury forced him to exit the game early, but early reports suggest he will play in the NCAA Tournament, though his availability could be limited in the first weekend.

What Is Cooper Flagg’s Injury?

Flagg suffered a left ankle sprain, which was confirmed after X-rays ruled out any fractures. While the severity of the sprain hasn’t been officially disclosed, the fact that he was unable to return to the game suggests a moderate injury. Swelling and pain management will determine how quickly he can get back on the court.

Ankle sprains can vary in recovery time, but mild-to-moderate cases typically take 7-14 days to heal sufficiently for competition. Given that March Madness begins in about a week, Flagg has a strong chance to play, though he may not be at full strength immediately.

How Did Cooper Flagg Get Injured?

Cooper Flagg hurt his ankle on this play right here. Looks pretty significant based on how high he was. Mechanism of injury could be a possible -Ankle fracture (rule out with X-Ray

-Ankle sprain Severity of sprain will be determine by MRI and timeline to return Grade I: 1-2… pic.twitter.com/f64IkAHLyP — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) March 13, 2025

Flagg was injured late in the first half against Georgia Tech while battling for a rebound. After coming down awkwardly, he immediately grabbed his left ankle and was unable to put weight on it. He was helped off the court and later seen in a wheelchair, though that was likely a precaution due to pain and swelling.

Will Cooper Flagg Play Against UNC?

Flagg is highly unlikely to play in the ACC Tournament semifinal against North Carolina. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer called his availability a “long shot,” indicating that the team is prioritizing his recovery for the NCAA Tournament rather than rushing him back for another ACC matchup.

Even if Duke advances to the ACC Championship game, it’s doubtful Flagg would play unless his ankle responds unexpectedly well to treatment.

Will Cooper Flagg Play in March Madness?

Barring any setbacks, Flagg is expected to play in the NCAA Tournament. While he may not be at 100% in the opening weekend, he should be available in some capacity. Depending on how his ankle responds to treatment, he may see limited minutes in Duke’s first-round matchup before ramping up as the tournament progresses.

If the injury is a low-to-moderate sprain, he should regain full mobility within two weeks, meaning he could be close to full strength by the Sweet 16. His role in the first few games may depend on matchups and how Duke performs early in the tournament.

What Does This Mean for Duke’s Tournament Chances?

Even if Flagg is not at full strength, having him on the floor is a major boost for Duke’s NCAA Tournament run. His size, defensive presence, and ability to impact the game without scoring make him a key piece of the Blue Devils’ success.

If Duke can survive the first weekend with Flagg on limited minutes, he could return to a larger role in the Sweet 16 and beyond. The Blue Devils have the depth to manage without him early, but their championship hopes will be much stronger with him healthy in the later rounds.