NBA Draft 2025 Odds: Cooper Flagg More Likely To Play For Duke Than Any NBA Team

With the 2025 NBA draft just a couple of months away, Cooper Flagg has already confirmed that he wants to return for another season with Duke next year. In an interview with The Athletic last month, he said, “S—t, I want to come back next year.”

Flagg added: “I still feel like a kid. This is the only way I’ve ever known college. That’s how I see it. I really wouldn’t know how kids felt before, and if this feels different, if this feels more like being a professional. I mean, it’s the same thing for kids in high school, too, getting paid a lot of money. And I don’t know, I feel pretty normal.”

Following that conversation, Bovada sportsbook updated its odds, showing that Flagg is more likely to return to Duke than play for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, or Utah Jazz next season.

Where Will Cooper Flagg Play Next Season?

Team Odds Duke Blue Devils +290 Charlotte Hornets +550 Washington Wizards +550 Utah Jazz +550 New Orleans Pelicans +650 Brooklyn Nets +800 Philadelphia 76ers +1000 Toronto Raptors +1100 Chicago Bulls +1400

More importantly, Flagg’s final decision could rest on where Duke finishes in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils are 28-3 through the regular season largely due to Flagg’s exceptional play.

Duke is entering the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament on an eight-game win streak. The Blue Devils’ last loss was a 77-71 defeat at Clemson on Feb. 8.

Cooper Flagg Named The Associated Press Player Of The Year, Newcomer Of The Year For The Atlantic Coast Conference

On Tuesday, Flagg was named The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Louisville’s Pat Kelsey won coach of the year.

The 6-foot-9 Flagg was reportedly the unanimous choice for player of the year. The AP announced its individual awards and All-ACC honors for the 2024-25 season after voting by media members covering the league.

According to College Basketball Reference, he’s averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game with 49-38-83 splits. The 18-year-old also led the ACC in player efficiency rating (30.8), box plus/minus (16.9), and defensive rating (87.3).

Flagg, who made NCAA history by becoming the first ACC player in the last 25 years to reach 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 30 assists in a single season, also has an NIL deal that is valued at $4.8 million, per On3.

Flagg Would Be The No. 1 Overall Pick In The 2025 NBA Draft

If Flagg decides to enter the 2025 NBA draft, he’ll be the projected No. 1 overall pick in a freshman-heavy first round. He’s arguably the best prospect since Zion Williamson in 2019.

“He’s really, really good. What I love about him the most is he’s a team guy,” an unnamed NBA general manager told Fox Sports last month. “He epitomizes the idea of a winning player and does what his team needs that game.

“Cooper is somebody that you would love to play with, and he plays hard consistently every possession. The sky’s the limit for him and he’s the reason why Duke is my favorite to win it all.”

Several NBA mock drafts have Dylan Harper (Rutgers) going second overall, followed by Ace Bailey (Rutgers), Tre Johnson (Texas), Derik Queen (Maryland), and VJ Edgecombe (Baylor).