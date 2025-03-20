Zach LaVine is preparing to return to Chicago for the first time since he was sent to Sacramento before last month’s trade deadline. Despite a strong start in Northern California, the 30-year-old recently revealed that he still holds the Windy City dear to his heart, and expects for a sentimental night.

“I loved Chicago,” the Washington native said ahead of the Bulls matchup. “As much as there was drama, and I understand how big of a market it is… the status you have as a player with a contract like I had and being the “quote” face or pillar of the franchise when I came, a lot goes with it.”

The veteran forward then added: “But I tried to take that on my shoulders regardless of good or bad. Chicago’s always going to be a special place in my heart, and I hope the fan base, the organization know how much I deeply care for them.”

Zach lived in Illinois since 2017. “I grew up there,” he kept at it. “I became a man there. I raised a family. We weren’t the most successful team in my time, but during those times of tribulations and the ups and downs you really find yourself and find who wants to win for the city and who cares for the team.

“It’s easy when you are winning; it’s hard when you are losing. But the guys stuck with it, the coaching staff all those times in the gym late, talking with teammates, meeting with coaches; that’s what never leaves you,” the 30-year-old assured the press.

On another note, LaVine has had the chance to start in Sacramento alongside ex-Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan. Not only is it unusual to have former All-Stars teammates, become teammates once again, but also the fact that they share such great chemistry together.

“Each of us have to be ourselves,” Zach said. “There are going to be points in the game where either one of us can take over the offense and the other one needs to space and create, but we’ve said, ‘Be ourselves and do what we do best.’ I think I learned that with obviously playing with him.”