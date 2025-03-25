Victor Oladipo, who spent eleven seasons in the NBA and shared the court with many superstar, recently shared his thoughts over why he believes Stephen Curry to be the greatest basketball player of all time. The veteran is convinced that the Warriors star truly changed the sport and made it more competitive.

While snubbing LeBron James and Michael Jordan, the 32-year-old also mentioned the fact that Curry can dominate in any sport, making him an all-round athlete. “I consider Steph the greatest of all time. And the reason behind that is that he was supposed to be playing golf.

“You look at him, and he was supposed to be playing golf, and now he’s out there hitting shots like that,“ Oladipo expressed about the league’s all-time leader in three-pointers, explaining in the process how his ability to change scoring dynamics has set new standards in the NBA.

Victor praised the 37-year-old’s impact on basketball: “He’s completely changed the game. I saw him doing that, I had to guard him, and he’s really different. He’s changed the game so drastically that now players are shooting 50 threes a game. And that’s only because of him.”

While many fans agreed with the guard’s assessment of who should be the GOAT, many others mentioned other factors to consider in the conversation, especially total points and championships. LeBron for example, exceeds the Golden State player in many other departments.

However, Oladipo’s is respected for his opinion as he has become a role model for many shooting guards in the past decade. Not only is he considered a great due to his impressive work ethic, he’s made a great contribution to ever franchise he’s had to represent.

His best years came with the Pacers, where he spent three campaigns and earned two All-Star selections. During the 2017-2018 season, he averaged 23.1 points per contest, with a 13th-place finish in the MVP race, and 15th in Defensive Player of the Year voting, then recognized as the NBA’s Most Improved Player.