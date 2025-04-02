Anthony Edwards had immense praise for Nikola Jokic after his 61-point triple-double

The Timberwolves were on the road Tuesday night to face the Nuggets. It was the fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 regular season between Minnesota and Denver.

On April, 1, it took double OT to determine a winner between these Northwest division opponents. Minnesota narrowly won the game 140-139 on clutch free throws by Nickeil Alexander-Walker. After the game, Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards had immense praise for Nikola Jokic who had a 61-point triple-double. Edwards said that Jokic “might be the best basketball player I’ve ever seen.”

Anthony Edwards thought Tuesday was one the best games he’s ever been a part of

First thing out of Anthony Edwards postgame: “That might’ve been the best game of my life I’ve been a part of. Nikola Jokic, bruh, oh my God.” pic.twitter.com/IIwrAepwO6 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 2, 2025



Despite Nikola Jokic having the highest-scoring triple-double in league history, Denver still lost on Tuesday night. It took double OT for Minnesota to win the game 140-139. Veteran Russell Westbrook had a disastrous sequence to end the game for the Nuggets. The Nuggets were up 139-138 and the Timberwolves had the ball. Their inbounds pass was stolen by Westbrook who passed the ball to Christian Braun.

Braun immediately passed the ball back to Westbrook during the 2-on-1 fast break. Unfortunately, Westbrook missed the layup and that was not all. Minnesota rebounded his miss and took the ball up the court with roughly 10 seconds. Mike Conley found Nickeil Alexander-Walker for a three-point attempt. Walker missed the shot but Westbrook fouled him as the buzzer sounded. Nickeil Alexander-Walker nailed all three free throws and won the game 140-139 for Minnesota.

After the game, Anthony Edwards had high praise for his opponent Nikola Jokic. Edwards was in awe of what he just witnessed. Jokic had 61 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. The big man also had six three-pointers made. Minnesota’s all-star SG called Jokic “the best basketball player I’ve ever seen.” Jokic dominated on Tuesday but it wasn’t enough for his team to get the win.