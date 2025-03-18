Bradley Beal injury news: Suns star will be our for at least a week

Due to an injury sustained in Sunday’s defeat against the Lakers, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that Bradley Beal will miss at least one week of action before recovering from his left hamstring. Phoenix are enduring a rough spell this season and hope to have their star back as possible.

The veteran guard, who has missed out on 21 of his team’s 69 games this season, had an MRI early on Monday morning and will be reevaluated once again in seven days. Instead of Beal, youngster Collin Gillespie replaced him to make his first career start.

Despite missing Bradley, the Suns impressed with a powerful 129-89 win against the Raptors on Monday, with seven different players scoring in double figures. All 13 players on the roster scored over Toronto, with Devin Booker leading the charge with 27 points to his name.

The Suns coach attended the press to shed some light on Beal’s health situation. “We’ll evaluate him in one week,” Budenholzer said of superstar guard. “He had an MRI today, and we’ll be hopeful that this next week goes well, and reevaluate him then.”

Even though the Arizona club trailed 29-24 at the end of last night’s first quarter, they eventually outscored the Raptors 39-11 to create a 23-point lead at halftime. With the win, the team now moves to one game behind the Mavericks for the last play-in spot in the West with only 13 games left.

Even though Phoenix showed promise in Monday evening’s matchup, NBA experts have buried the Suns’ chances of qualifying to this campaign’s playoffs. “What I’m seeing is the lack of passion. I’ve called games, sat courtside, watched them on TV — you can feel it. The energy just isn’t there,” Tim Legler said.

The former NBA guard turned analyst gave his opinion on NBA Today. “All those other teams have been affected by injuries. The Sixers, the Mavericks, the Pelicans—you name it. But these guys are healthy, and they’re still playing like this,” he stated.