Bucks injury report: Damian Lillard (calf) is out Monday night vs. the Suns

Through 70 games in 2024-25, the Milwaukee Bucks are 40-30. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won two straight. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 12 games left this season.

On Monday, the Bucks are on the road for their fourth straight game. They will be without all-star PG Damian Lillard. He is listed as out due to right calf soreness. It’s Lillard’s third straight game missed due to injury.

Damian Lillard is not available for the Bucks on M0nday

Injury Report – March 24 at Phoenix Out:

Damian Lillard (Right Calf Soreness)

Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 24, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Damian Lillard’s 13th professional season and his second with Milwaukee. Over two seasons, Lillard has started 131 games for the Bucks. This season, he’s played in 58 of their 70 games. The nine-time all-star is out on Monday night when the Bucks face the Suns. It will be Lillard’s third straight game missed due to right calf soreness.

Including their game on Monday, the Bucks only have 12 left in the regular season. They need Damian Lillard healthy for the playoffs. Milwaukee is giving their all-star PG the rest he needs. In 58 games this season, Lillard is averaging (24.9) points, (4.7) rebounds, (7.1) assists, and (1.2) stea;s per game. If Milwaukee ended the season as the fifth overall seed, they would face the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

Along with Lillard on Monday, the Bucks are without Bobby Portis (suspension) and Jericho Sims (thumb). Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (back) are probable vs. the Suns. The Bucks are just one game back from the Pacers who are in fourth. However, they only have a single-game lead over the Pistons in sixth. Milwaukee needs every win they can get in their final 12 games of the 2024-25 season.