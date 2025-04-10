Cavs injury report: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, & Evan Mobley are out Thursday vs. the Pacers

With their win on Tuesday vs. the Bulls, the Cavaliers clinched the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. It’s the first time since the 2016 postseason that Cleveland is the top seed.

On Thursday, the Cavs are on the road to face the Pacers. Since Cleveland has the #1 seed locked up, they have the luxury of resting some of their top players. Against the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobely, and Max Strus are all out.

Three Cavaliers starters are out on Thursday vs. the Pacers

Darius Garland (toe sprain), Evan Mobley (rest), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), and Max Strus (knee injury management) are OUT for the #Cavs against the Indiana Pacers. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 9, 2025



The Cavaliers will have their depth tested on Thursday when they face the Pacers. Cleveland is without three starters against Indiana. That includes Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Darius Garland (toe), and Evan Mobley (rest). As a team, the Cavs average a league-leading (122.3) points per game in 2024-25. Mitchell, Garland, and Mobely account for (52%) of Cleveland’s points per game this season. Backups will have to step up on Thursday.

We’ll see players like Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter, Sam Merril, and Dean Wade will see extended minutes. Hunter was acquired by the Cavs at the 2024-25 from the Hawks. On March 2, Hunter had the third-highest-scoring game of his career with 32 points. His former Virginia Cavaliers teammate Ty Jerome will likely start at PG tonight for Cleveland. On January 24, Jerome scored a career-high 33 points vs. the 76ers.

Cleveland is playing their third of four meetings vs. the Pacers on Thursday. The Cavs have lost only 16 times this season. One of those losses was to the Pacers back on January 12. With three starters out on Thursday, Cleveland is (+9.5) on the road vs. Indiana. Luckily, the Cavs can afford to lose tonight and still be the #1 seed in the East.