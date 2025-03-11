Some college basketball coaches enter March fighting for a championship. Others are fighting to keep their jobs. The 2025 season has put several head coaches on the hot seat, with fan frustration rising and athletic directors weighing their options. From underwhelming records to program stagnation, these five coaches are under serious pressure heading into their conference tournaments.

1. Kyle Neptune – Villanova Wildcats

2024–2025 Record: 18–13 overall, 11-9 in Big East play

Why He’s on the Hot Seat:

Neptune stepped into big shoes after Jay Wright’s departure, inheriting a program with a rich tradition of success. However, under his leadership, Villanova has struggled to maintain its elite status. This season, the Wildcats posted an 18–13 record, with a subpar 11-9 conference performance, leading to concerns about the program’s direction. ​

The Wildcats’ inconsistency, particularly in close games, has been a point of contention. Fans accustomed to deep NCAA Tournament runs are now facing the possibility of missing the tournament for the second consecutive year. If Villanova fails to make a significant impact in the upcoming Big East Tournament, Neptune’s tenure could be in jeopardy.

2. Hubert Davis – North Carolina Tar Heels

2024–2025 Record: 20–12 overall, 13–7 in ACC play

Why He’s on the Hot Seat:

Davis led the Tar Heels to the national championship game in 2022, but the seasons following have been less impressive. This year’s 20-12 record, while respectable, falls short of North Carolina’s lofty expectations. A 13–7 conference record places them in the middle of the ACC pack, raising questions about the program’s trajectory under Davis. ​

Critics point to inconsistent performances and a perceived lack of player development. With the ACC Tournament approaching, a strong showing is crucial for Davis to reaffirm his position and quell the growing doubts among the Tar Heel faithful.

3. Rodney Terry – Texas Longhorns

2024–2025 Record: 17–14 overall, 6–12 in Big 12 play

Why He’s on the Hot Seat:

After a commendable run to the Elite Eight as an interim coach in 2023, Terry was given the reins full-time. However, the Longhorns have struggled since, finishing this season with a 17–14 record and a disappointing 6–12 mark in Big 12 competition. ​

The team’s offensive struggles, coupled with defensive lapses, have been glaring. Recruiting efforts have yet to translate into on-court success, leading to speculation about Terry’s future. Without a deep conference tournament run, administrative patience may wear thin.

4. Fran McCaffery – Iowa Hawkeyes

2024–2025 Record: 16–15 overall, 7–13 in Big Ten play

Why He’s on the Hot Seat:

McCaffery’s long tenure at Iowa has seen moderate success, but this season’s 16–15 record and a 7–13 conference showing have been disappointing. The Hawkeyes’ defensive deficiencies have persisted, and offensive inconsistencies have further hampered their performance. ​

Fan frustration is mounting, particularly with the lack of significant postseason achievements. The upcoming Big Ten Tournament presents an opportunity for redemption, but another early exit could prompt discussions about the program’s future direction.​

5. Jeff Capel – Pittsburgh Panthers

2024–2025 Record: 17-14 overall, 8-12 in ACC play

Why He’s on the Hot Seat:

Capel guided the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament last season, but sustaining that success has been challenging. This year’s 17-14 record, with a .400 conference performance, has been underwhelming for a program aiming for higher aspirations. ​

Inconsistency has plagued the team, with impressive victories followed by puzzling defeats. As the ACC Tournament looms, Capel’s ability to lead Pittsburgh to a deep run will be pivotal in determining his long-term viability as head coach.