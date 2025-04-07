Dan Hurley appeared on the Dan Patrick show and displayed some remorse for some of his on-court outbursts to officials and others this season.

With his reign as national champion nearing its end, UConn head coach Dan Hurley did something unexpected — he stayed home. No courtside spotlight. No Final Four photo ops in San Antonio. Just time away from the noise.

“I have enough self-awareness and situational awareness that I skipped San Antonio,” Hurley told The Dan Patrick Show on Monday. “I decided not to parade myself around the Final Four and to take a break — to let people have a little bit of a break from me.”

It was the kind of admission not often made by high-profile coaches, let alone one who’s become as synonymous with fire as he has with success. Hurley, who led UConn to a national title last year and was knocked out in the second round this season, has never shied away from emotion. But now, he’s reflecting on how that intensity is perceived — especially when the wins stop stacking.

Relentless or Immature?

Hurley was blunt when asked by Patrick if he felt he had matured during the season. He didn’t dodge. He didn’t deflect. But he did reframe.

“When you’re winning championships, it’s called relentlessness,” he said. “This year it’s been called immature, it’s been called a lot of things because my team isn’t on top. I haven’t changed a whole lot that way.”

The perception shift is one Hurley has wrestled with all year. When UConn was cutting down nets, the fiery sideline moments were part of the lore. This season, with early struggles and a painful March exit, those same moments turned into talking points.

Dan Hurley needs a security enforcer like Big Dom on the Eagles 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pcZwWUUiJ4 — UConn 6X CHAMPS (@aburks41) April 7, 2025

Regret in the Tunnel

Among the flashpoints was Hurley’s now-viral tunnel outburst following UConn’s tournament loss to Florida. After a tightly contested game, cameras caught him yelling about the officiating — just feet from Baylor players preparing for their own game.

“The Florida postgame, I regret that one greatly,” Hurley said. “There was literally one play call — one drive to the rim — that I felt we clearly got fouled on. It kept ringing in my mind.”

“I hope they don’t f$&@ you like they F’ed us, Baylor. I really hope they don’t.” Danny Hurley to Baylor walking off the floor after a slug fest loss to top-seed Florida. Likely talking about officiating, if I had to guess #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zKKsdfsjBt — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 23, 2025

Hurley admitted the moment overwhelmed him, and the setting only intensified his frustration. “As I saw the Baylor players… I deeply regret that,” he said. “We missed a lot of open shots. And credit Florida. That one, I regret deeply. That was embarrassing.”

Another moment of self-reflection came from a heated January game against Butler. Hurley, caught on camera berating officials, declared himself “the best coach in the f—ing sport.” It was brash. It was headline-worthy. And it’s one he’d like back.

“When I look at other ones that were embarrassing — the ‘I’m the best coach in the country’ — that was embarrassing,” Hurley said. “I wish somebody could have stopped me from having that moment.”

Seeking Restraint, Not Reinvention

Hurley’s not apologizing for his passion. Nor should he. It’s a defining characteristic that’s brought UConn national relevance again. But he’s searching for a way to control the chaos — especially at the buzzer.

“Some of the fan interactions… I think I need somebody to just walk me on and off the court,” Hurley said with a smile. “Like college football coaches have — somebody to just get me out of there. I think the interaction with people not on my team, I would like to probably have less of that.”

Self-awareness doesn’t always come with change, but it’s a start. Hurley knows who he is — a coach fueled by emotion, driven by results, and unafraid to own his imperfections. That’s part of the fire that built a champion. The next step, perhaps, is finding a way to let that fire burn without scorching everything in its path.