Despite rumors flying around social media, Anthony Edwards hasn’t paid 18 years of child support in advance — and according to Ayesha Howard, the woman at the center of the story, that offer never even happened.

Howard shut down the speculation in a statement to The Shade Room, saying:

“There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms.”

The rumor came after a wave of drama involving Edwards, Howard (who previously dated rapper Lil Baby), and a paternity dispute that’s still unfolding in court.

How Did Anthony Edwards Child Support Rumor Start?

Anthony Edwards’s really told the judge he wanna pay the whole 18 years of child support upfront is absolutely insane he hates that girl omfg 😭😭😭😭 like the WHOLE 18 years in 1 Payment? He wants that shit to be over with immediately 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Ms More Beauty🛍️ (@PrincessM___) April 1, 2025



The rumor involving Edwards began on social media. An X user claimed that NBA star, Edwards wanted to pay the whole 18 years worth of child support payments upfront. That would have totaled over $1 million. However, the denial from Ayesha Howard that this took place means that rumor can now be put to bed.

What We Know About Edwards and Howard

Edwards filed a paternity petition in Georgia in September 2024.

Howard gave birth to a daughter, Aubri’ Summers, on October 14, 2024.

Howard has pushed for the case to be heard in California, citing Edwards’ lack of support during the pregnancy.

Leaked messages allegedly show Edwards encouraging her to get an abortion.

The legal fight isn’t settled. Edwards is involved in other paternity-related filings too, including one in March 2025 with a different ex, Alexandria Desroches, over a child born in Georgia.

The Truth Behind the Payment Rumor

The idea that Edwards tried to write one giant check and be done with child support was viral bait — easy to share, impossible to verify. And now it’s been flat-out denied by Howard herself. There’s no paperwork. No court offer. No backroom deal. Just a messy legal situation being handled one court date at a time.

So if you were hoping for a groundbreaking precedent in child support payments — this isn’t it. Just another NBA star in an expensive, public custody fight.