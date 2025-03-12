Key Highlights

Women’s NCAA basketball champions have a 64% chance of skipping a White House visit.

Trump has 94% probability of not filling out a bracket according to our oddsmakers.

75% chance Trump doesn’t even tweet about the tournament.

Donald Trump March Madness Odds

Will Donald Trump fill out an NCAA championship bracket? Yes +700 | No -1600

Will Donald Trump tweet about NCAA basketball/March Madness during the tournament? Yes +225 | No -300

Will the men’s NCAA basketball championship team visit the White House? Yes -200 | No +150

Will the women’s NCAA basketball championship team visit the White House? Yes +125 | No -175



It’s March Madness season, and while the brackets are heating up, so are the betting lines—except these ones aren’t about buzzer-beaters or Cinderella runs. They’re about Donald Trump and how he will (or won’t) engage with the NCAA tournament. From skipping traditions to staying off X, the odds paint a picture of a president who might just tune out the madness—until it comes to the White House invites, where things get dicey. Let’s break down the odds.

Women’s Basketball Champions Odds-On to Skip White House Visit

The odds are leaning hard toward the women’s NCAA champions skipping a White House visit, with a -175 line giving it a 64% probability. That’s a shift from the norm—teams like LSU made the trip under Biden in 2023. But with Trump back in the Oval Office, things could get political fast.

Maybe it’s a team taking a stand, or maybe Trump’s less vocal support for women’s sports plays a role. Either way, this could be the headline stealer if it happens.

Trump Almost Certainly Won’t Fill Out March Madness Brackets According to Odds

At -1600, Trump’s got a 94% chance of passing on the presidential tradition of filling out a bracket. He didn’t fill out a bracket during his first term, and seems unlikely to do so again.

With his focus on MAGA rallies and political score-settling, the odds say he’s not sweating over his Sweet Sixteen picks. It’s a near-lock, but it still stings for hoops fans hoping for a Trump upset call.

Trump Likely to Stay Silent on X During NCAA Tournament

Will Trump fire off a March Madness hot take on X? The -300 odds say no, with a 75% chance he keeps quiet. Sure, he’s back on the platform, but his posts lean toward election rants over sports commentary. Still, a +225 “Yes” isn’t out of the question—imagine him hyping a red-state underdog or dunking on a coastal elite squad. For now, bettors aren’t buying it.

Men’s March Madness Champions Expected to Visit Trump White House

The men’s champs are favored to visit at -200 (66% chance), keeping some tradition alive. But that +150 “No” lingers—could a team pull a protest, or Trump skip the invite? It’s less dramatic than the women’s odds but worth watching.

Commentary

“There’s a clear trend of athletes making political statements with these White House visits,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at Basketball Insiders. “With Trump, the reaction from teams—especially in women’s sports—could be different than it was under Biden or Obama. The odds suggest it’s more likely than not that we see a team decline an invitation, which would be a major story. If that happens, expect a strong response from both Trump and the sports world.”