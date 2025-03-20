Duke’s Cooper Flagg (ankle) will play on Friday in the 1st round vs. Mount St. Mary’s

The Duke Blue Devils went 31-3 this season and 19-1 in ACC play. Against North Carolina in the ACC tournament semi-final, Cooper Flagg suffered an ankle injury.

He was not available for the ACC tournament championship game. However, CBS Sports college basketball insider John Rothstein reported that Cooper Flagg will be available Friday vs. Mount St. Mary’s. Massive news for the Blue Devils as they start their quest for another national championship.

Cooper Flagg will play on Friday vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Duke’s Cooper Flagg (ankle) will be available for Friday’s NCAA Tournament game against Mount St. Mary’s, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2025



Duke had an incredible season and they earned the #1 seed in the East Region. They play Mount St. Mary’s on Friday at 2:50 p.m. EST. Ahead of their first-round matchup, there was speculation that Cooper Flagg would play. The freshman sensation suffered an ankle injury in the ACC tournament semi-final game. Flagg sat the ACC Championship game and Duke was still able to pull off a 20+ point win.

On Thursday, college basketball insider John Rothstein reported Cooper Flagg will play on Friday. The 18-year-old is arguably the best player in the country. He’s on track to win Naismith Player of the Year and be the #1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. Head coach John Scheyer and the Blue Devil’s plat #16 Mount St. Mary’s on Friday. Scheyer has a plethora of talent on his roster and he won’t need to overwork his freshman superstar.

The Blue Devils beat Lousiville 73-62 in the ACC Championship game without Cooper Flagg. Beating Mount St. Mary’s without Flagg should be a breeze. Three players scored at least 15+ points for Duke in the ACC Championship game. That included Tyrese Proctor (19), Kon Kneuppel (18), and Sion James (15). According to odds via NCCA sportsbook BetOnline, Duke is favored by 32 points vs. Mount St. Mary’s.