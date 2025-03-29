Elite Eight: Texas Tech vs. Florida Odds, Expert Picks, and Best Bets

Florida’s balanced attack faces Texas Tech’s tough defense in an Elite Eight showdown on Saturday night in the San Francisco Bay.

With just one game separating these teams from a trip to the Final Four, Saturday’s Elite Eight clash between the Florida Gators and the Texas Tech Red Raiders brings with it all the emotion, pressure, and magic that makes March Madness unforgettable.

It’s a matchup of grit versus momentum, a resilient Texas Tech team that keeps finding ways to win, and a red-hot Florida squad led by a guard playing some of the best basketball of his life.

The stakes are high. The moment is massive. And for the Gators and Red Raiders, everything they’ve worked for all season hangs in the balance.

Texas Tech vs. Florida Picks and Best Bets

All Texas Tech vs. Florida odds are from BetOnline and are correct as of Saturday, Mar. 29.

Spread

Florida -7.5

Florida -7.5 Moneyline

Florida -295, Texas Tech+275

Florida -295, Texas Tech+275 Over/Under

157.5

157.5 Game Time

5:09 p.m. ET

5:09 p.m. ET Location

Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

Chase Center | San Francisco, CA How To Watch

TBS

Florida’s Road: Redemption, Resilience, and a Rising Star

Todd Golden’s Florida team isn’t just winning — it’s peaking at the perfect time. The Gators have rattled off nine straight victories and 15 of their last 16, a stretch that includes their SEC Tournament title and three tournament wins to reach the brink of the Final Four.

Their biggest moment came in the second round, where they erased a double-digit deficit to knock out two-time defending champion UConn — a victory that not only shocked the bracket, but also served as a statement: Florida is for real.

"I won't compare myself to Steph. I got a ways to go, but it's great to get that recognition." 🗣️ Walter Clayton Jr. after leading @GatorsMBK to the Elite 8 pic.twitter.com/Eiw8Sg2Pf4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 28, 2025

Walter Clayton Jr. has been the engine. An All-American guard with a fearless game and a flamethrower from deep, Clayton has carried Florida on both ends. He’s averaging over 20 points per game in the tournament and has emerged as one of the true stars of March.

He’s not doing it alone, though. Alijah Martin and Will Richard round out a Big Three backcourt that has outplayed opponents consistently. The Gators’ depth has also been key, with contributions from Micah Handlogten, Thomas Haugh, and Rueben Chinyelu helping anchor a versatile frontcourt — though the health of Alex Condon, who reaggravated an ankle injury against Maryland, could be a factor.

Texas Tech’s Unexpected Run Continues

Texas Tech wasn’t expected to be here. But don’t tell them that.

The Red Raiders clawed past UNC-Wilmington, outlasted Drake, and stormed back from a double-digit second-half deficit to stun Arkansas in the Sweet 16. That comeback win embodied everything about this Tech team — relentless, resourceful, and remarkably composed under pressure.

About that 1.9%… pic.twitter.com/OiGN6FAaVt — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 28, 2025

Freshman guard Christian Anderson has emerged as a revelation. With the team’s top shooter, Chance McMillian, sidelined since March 13, Anderson has stepped up alongside Elijah Hawkins, who continues to be the floor general and tone-setter for the Red Raiders.

In the paint, JT Toppin has been dominant. Averaging 18 points and nine rebounds, the sophomore has given Tech a reliable anchor down low, while Darrion Williams offers the kind of midrange scoring pop that can swing a game in minutes.

But facing Florida’s deep and athletic frontcourt, Toppin and Williams will need to bring their best.

Matchup to Watch: The Backcourt Battle

This game could be decided in the backcourt.

Florida’s trio of Clayton, Martin, and Richard has the edge in experience and offensive firepower. Clayton’s shot-making ability — particularly from deep — will test a Texas Tech defense that has struggled to defend elite guards without McMillian’s spacing on offense.

Anderson’s performance will be pivotal. If the freshman can replicate his recent performances and stretch Florida’s defense, it gives the Red Raiders a fighting chance. But if the Gators lock in on him — and with Hawkins forced to carry too much of the load — Tech’s path to victory narrows.

Best Bets: Florida -7.5

Texas Tech has been playing with house money since the Arkansas comeback. But they’re running into a Florida team with momentum, depth, and star power — and perhaps most importantly, belief.

With Walter Clayton Jr. continuing his March tear and the Gators’ defense doing enough to limit Tech’s perimeter attack, Florida has the tools to control the tempo and pull away late.

Final Pick: Duke -7

Final Score: Florida 82, Texas Tech 72

The Gators are dancing all the way to the Final Four — and Walter Clayton Jr. might just be the player of the tournament by the time they get there.