Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford confirmed he will return for another season in 2025-26 following the Florida Gators’ national championship victory.

Horford was in attendance at the Aladome in San Antonio to watch his Gators win their first NCAA basketball championship since 2007.

That team 18 years ago included Horford, who won back-to-back titles with Florida in 2006 and 2007 – becoming the first team to do so since the 1991-92 Duke Blue Devils.

As a legend of the school, he has remained a huge fan ever since and makes no mistake in screaming his support from the rooftops each year.

Will Al Horford play next season?

Yes, it sounds very much like it.

Amid the celebrations, a snippet from Horford’s postgame interview on the court may have gone over some people’s heads.

While giving praise to Gators star Walter Clayton Jr, expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Horford suggested his career in the league is far from over.

“(Clayton is) just a winner. He knows how to play, and I know that I’m going to be playing against him next year in the pros, in the NBA.

“Maybe he’ll be with us (Celtics) – who knows? But I’m sure he’ll be playing in the NBA.”

WATCH: Al Horford confirms NBA return following Florida Gators triumph

Two-time national champion at Florida, 2024 NBA champion and 5-time All Star Al Horford joins me after his Gators won the national championship: pic.twitter.com/VxYExjt32R — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 8, 2025

Many around the league were unsure if Horford would stay on after finally landing his first NBA championship last season at the age of 38.

A champion and five-time All-Star with Third Team All-NBA honors to his name, there wasn’t much left for the Dominican to achieve in the sport.

However, he was adamant as long as his body continues to feel as good as it does, there’s no reason to hang it up and he’s contributing a valuable 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists a night to the Celtics this year.

Alongside lockdown defense and providing a strong veteran presence with immense leadership, Horford is hailed by his compatriots as the best teammate they could ask for.

According to the best online sportsbooks, the Celtics remain one of the title favorites as they bid to become the first side to successfully defend their title since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

The city of Boston owes him plenty and after a successful initial stint from 2016 to 2019, when Brad Stevens was made GM in 2021 his first move was to bring Horford back to Massachusetts.

That decision has paid dividends and undoubtedly, Horford will find himself in the Hall of Fame one day.