NBA

Erik Spoelstra Ex-Wife, Nikki Denies Jaime Jaquez Jr. Rumors In Instagram Post

Author photo
By
David Evans
Author photo
David Evans Sports Editor

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

All posts by David Evans
Sports Editor

Updated4 hours ago on March 24, 2025

nikkispoelstra1

Nikki Spoelstra shuts down rumors involving Jaime Jaquez Jr.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Spoelstra (@nikkisappspo)

Nikki Spoelstra, ex-wife of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, responded to online rumors linking her to Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. In an Instagram video posted over the weekend, she called the speculation “completely false” and said the situation had become harassment.

“I don’t know how this got started, but it’s 100 percent flat-out not true,” she said. “This is made-up nonsense. It’s embarrassing that I even have to speak on it.”

The rumors started spreading across Reddit and Twitter last week. Anonymous users claimed Jaquez was involved in a relationship with Nikki and that it caused tension inside the Heat organization. Some pointed to Jaquez’s recent dip in playing time as part of the narrative. However, these claims are unverified.

Spoelstra’s Ex-Wife Reaches Out to Jaquez’s GF and Family

In the same Instagram post, Nikki said she spoke directly with both Jaquez’s girlfriend and his mother. According to her, everyone agreed the rumors were nonsense and not worth engaging with.

“They were great about it,” Nikki said. “His girlfriend and his mom knew this was garbage. They were supportive, and honestly, we all just want this to go away.”

She also addressed the personal toll the story was taking. Her Instagram caption read: “Say the meanest thing you can think of in the comments. I’m bulletproof at this point.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Erik Spoelstra Response to Rumors

Neither Erik Spoelstra nor Jaime Jaquez Jr. has commented publicly. The Miami Heat have made no official statement either. Jaquez played 19 minutes in the team’s most recent game and appeared engaged on the bench. There’s no indication internally that anything unusual is happening.

The story appears to have been entirely manufactured on social media. Nikki’s Instagram video is the only public response so far, and she made it clear there is no truth to the claims.

 