Nikki Spoelstra shuts down rumors involving Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Nikki Spoelstra, ex-wife of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, responded to online rumors linking her to Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. In an Instagram video posted over the weekend, she called the speculation “completely false” and said the situation had become harassment.

“I don’t know how this got started, but it’s 100 percent flat-out not true,” she said. “This is made-up nonsense. It’s embarrassing that I even have to speak on it.”

The rumors started spreading across Reddit and Twitter last week. Anonymous users claimed Jaquez was involved in a relationship with Nikki and that it caused tension inside the Heat organization. Some pointed to Jaquez’s recent dip in playing time as part of the narrative. However, these claims are unverified.

Spoelstra’s Ex-Wife Reaches Out to Jaquez’s GF and Family

In the same Instagram post, Nikki said she spoke directly with both Jaquez’s girlfriend and his mother. According to her, everyone agreed the rumors were nonsense and not worth engaging with.

“They were great about it,” Nikki said. “His girlfriend and his mom knew this was garbage. They were supportive, and honestly, we all just want this to go away.”

She also addressed the personal toll the story was taking. Her Instagram caption read: “Say the meanest thing you can think of in the comments. I’m bulletproof at this point.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Erik Spoelstra Response to Rumors

Neither Erik Spoelstra nor Jaime Jaquez Jr. has commented publicly. The Miami Heat have made no official statement either. Jaquez played 19 minutes in the team’s most recent game and appeared engaged on the bench. There’s no indication internally that anything unusual is happening.

The story appears to have been entirely manufactured on social media. Nikki’s Instagram video is the only public response so far, and she made it clear there is no truth to the claims.