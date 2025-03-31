Former Terrapins Legend Steve Blake Wants To Be The Next Maryland Basketball Coach

In the 2024-25 season, the Maryland Terrapins finished 25-8. They went 14-6 in the Big 10 and earned a #4 seed in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

It was head coach Kevin Willard’s third season with the Terrapins. Throughout March Madness, there were rumblings of Willard leaving to take the Villanova head coaching job. When Maryland lost in the Sweet 16, Willard parted ways with the Terrapins and left for the Wildcats. Former NCAA champion with Maryland Steve Blake went on social media and said he wants to be the next head coach.

Would Maryland consider Steve Blake to be their next head coach?

Tough to see Coach Willard leave. He did a great job and I wish him the best! With that being said. I’m available and would love the challenge. Go Terps!!! https://t.co/WlJiUytPqG — Steve Blake (@SteveBlake5) March 30, 2025

With Kevin Willard gone, Maryland needs to act quickly and find their next head coach. The transfer portal is open and they need to recruit for the future. Sources around college basketball said there was rumbling that former Terrapin Buzz Williams put his name in for the job. However, one candidate has made it publicly known he wants to be their next head coach.

That is former Maryland basketball player and NCAA champion Steve Blake. He was with the Terrapins from 1999-00 to 2002-03. For his career, Blake averaged (8.3) points, (7.4) assists, and (1.7) steals per game. Blake led the ACC in assists per game for three straight seasons. Maryland moved to the Big 10 in 2014. After his four-year career with Maryland, Steve Blake played 13 professional seasons in the NBA.

He also spent time as an assistant coach with the Suns and Trail Blazers. Kevin Willard has left for Villanova and Maryland needs a new head coach. Former Terrapin Steve Blake has made it known he wants to be the next head coach. There’s no guarantee Maryland would consider Blake for the job, The Terrapins play in a competitive Big 10 conference. It would be a massive risk to hire someone who has zero head coaching experience at the collegiate level. We’ll see who the Terrapins hire as their next head coach.