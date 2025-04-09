Grizzlies’ Rookie Jaylen Wells Suffers Broken Wrist On Scary Fall

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells has suffered a broken wrist after a scary fall against the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Wells is awake, alert, and moving his extremities after being taken off the court on a stretcher.

The injury occurred late in the first half in a game the Grizzlies went on to win 124-100.

Wells had received an outlet pass from Ja Morant and was looking to finish at the rim when Hornets guard KJ Simpson inadvertently undercut him when trying to contest the shot. As a result of the contact, Wells lost his balance and landed badly with his head slamming against the court.

He was lifted onto a stretcher eight minutes after the fall with his head still immobilized.

Simpson was ejected from the game after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. He immediately checked on Wells when the injury and was clearly shaken up by what had transpired.

The game itself was delayed for 23 minutes.

WARNING: The fall is a scary one so viewer discretion is advised.

Jaylen Wells falls hard on his front of his head after the And-One dunk. The medical staff rush for his help and then evacuate him.

Upon referee review, the foul by KJ Simpson was upgraded to a flagrant penalty 2 and he was ejected from the game.

Some Hornets players were… pic.twitter.com/egfcqj1cQC — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 9, 2025

Wells Has Been A Revelation For Grizzlies

Selected in the second round, Wells has been a huge find for the Grizzlies this season. He had played in all 79 games to this point including 74 starts. He has averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists and has shot 35.5 percent on threes.

“Puts everything in perspective,” interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo said after the game. “Seeing that situation and seeing Jaylen there, tough situation for everybody. He’s an incredibly tough kid. Had a great season. He’s in all of our thoughts. Luckily, he’s moving all the extremities. And unfortunately has apparently a broken wrist, but he’s in our thoughts. … He’ll have a great recovery.”

The Grizzlies are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record. They will play the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks to close out the season.

Wells posted on Instagram from the hospital to show he was in good spirits with a caption “Go Grizz.”