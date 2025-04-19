2025 NBA Playoffs: Thunder Vs. Grizzlies TV Schedule & How To Watch

The 68-14 Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the 48-34 Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

Having marched to the best record in the league, the Thunder will see the first round as an opportunity to set the tone against a Memphis Grizzlies that has squeaked in through the backdoor.

Memphis has plenty of talent, of that there is no doubt. Between Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, there is enough to keep any series competitive.

The big question mark is where this team is at after Taylor Jenkins was fired as head coach just three weeks ago. They put up a very spirited effort in the first game of the Play-In Tournament against a strong Golden State Warriors team. That was followed by a dominant performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

Perhaps this is a team with a new lease on life but there’s only one way to find out.

Here are the dates, times, and TV networks to catch the Thunder look to live up to real championship expectations.

How To Watch Thunder Vs. Grizzlies/Mavericks

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 @ 1:00 p.m. EST. Watch on ABC.

Sunday, April 20 @ 1:00 p.m. EST. Watch on ABC. Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 @ 7:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Tuesday, April 22 @ 7:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 3: Thursday, April 24 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Thursday, April 24 @ 9:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 4: Saturday, April 26 @ 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Saturday, April 26 @ 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, April 28. Time and TV Network TBD.

Monday, April 28. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD.

Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3. Time and TV Network TBD.

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The winner of this series between the Thunder and the Grizzlies will go on to play either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Season Series

It’s safe to say that the Thunder will be quite happy to see the Grizzlies in the first round having swept the season series.