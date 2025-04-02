Grizzlies Were Close To Replacing Dillon Brooks With Draymond Green

Draymond Green was reportedly “very” serious about signing with the Memphis Grizzlies as a free agent in 2023. This is according to a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Tim MacMahon, and Michael C. Wright.

Memphis was looking for a tone setter, an adult in the room after Ja Morant had been suspended eight games for being seen with a firearm on social media. Dillon Brooks had worn out his welcome, but someone with toughness and would garner the respect of his teammates immediately was needed.

The Grizzlies offered Green more money than he eventually re-signed with the Warriors for. Green also told Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Steve Kerr at one point that he was close to leaving on a sign-and-trade deal.

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy stepped up to the plate with a four-year, $100M extension offer and Green re-signed.

Memphis pivoted to signing Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart, neither of whom are still on the team.

Green Would Have Been Nice, But There’s More

After Green was off the table and Rose along with Smart were acquired, the Grizzlies weren’t quite finished on their intended plans.

According to the report, Memphis still knew it needed a capable wing player and pursued both Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith via trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges now plays for the New York Knicks and Finney-Smith for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those are two crazy sliding doors moments to consider. First, the combination of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Green, and Jaren Jackson Jr. together (while also taking away Green from the Warriors) would have been immense.

Injuries meant we didn’t see the real Grizzlies in 2023-24, but this could have been quite the season for the Grizzlies if Green was in the mix.

What happens with the Warriors if Green, in addition to Thompson, is gone? Would Curry still be in Golden State? Where would Jimmy Butler be? So many questions.

Then there’s the Mikal Bridges part of this. He, too, would have been a great addition. Would he have been a better fit? The Grizzlies are short on three-point shooting and Bridges would certainly have provided more of that than Green.

Availability has also been an issue for the Grizzlies over the years with a boatload of injuries and Bridges has been the iron man of the league.

Green’s Past History With Grizzlies Worth Remembering

Green has history with the Grizzlies, that’s for sure.

In 2022, Green couldn’t stop himself from engaging a war of words with a very young Grizzlies team in an intense six-game playoff series.

There were lessons learned for Memphis, but also respect earned. It appears that respect went as far as Green being ready to join them.

Adding to the dynamic of Green potentially replacing Brooks in 2023 is the feud the two of them had.

After Brooks made a comment that he didn’t like Green or the Warriors at all, Green teed off on his podcast.

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said. “They actually are depending on this guy to help them win a championship, and he says ‘his game is cool.’ Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. That’s where it gets really interesting.

“Your level of understanding the game of basketball is at a fan level. And you’re running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you. That’s just a fact. I know dynasty-like players. They aren’t clowns. That doesn’t work when building a dynasty… Take it from me — I actually know! Clowns don’t work building a dynasty.”

The idea that Green could have helped Memphis become a championship team after those comments is a wild scenario to consider.