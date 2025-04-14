NBA

Houston sharpshooter Milos Uzan has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in June

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated31 mins ago on April 14, 2025

Milos Uzan Houston pic

The 2024-25 regular season ended on Sunday, April 13. Teams have locked in their seeds for the playoffs, which begin on Saturday, April 19. 

On top of the postseason beginning in less than a week, teams have to prepare for the draft in June. Collegiate players must declare for the draft at least 60 days ahead of time. Or they can do the Early Entry Deadline on April 27th. International players with at least one year of professional experience can declare at any time. On Sunday, Houston’s Miloz Uzan announced he is declaring for the 2025 draft.

Milos Uzan has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in June


To begin his collegiate career, Milos Uzan started at the University of Oklahoma. He spent two seasons with the Sooners in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Uzan played in 64 games for Oklahoma and made 56 starts. His time with the Sooners was inconsistent. As a freshman, Uzan averaged (.408) percent from beyond the arc. During his sophomore campaign, Uzan’s three-point percentage dripped to (.296).

After the 2023-24 season, Milos Uzan transferred to Houston and joined head coach Kelvin Sampson. The 22-year-old regained his confidence as a member of the Cougars. Uzan started all 40 games including the National Championship in 2024-25. He averaged a career-high (11.4) points and (.428) percent from beyond the arc. Against Arizona in the Big 12 tournament title game, Uzan had a career-high 25 points.

At six-foot-four, Uzan has the traits and tools to excel in the pros. His improved three-point shooting, craftiness near the hoop, and fluidity on the court have Uzan as a top 50 prospect according to ESPN’s rankings. In 2024-25, Uzan took steps forward in his defensive development with Kelvin Sampson as his head coach. Uzan quickly became one of the best players in the Big 12 this past season. He still has one year of eligibility remaining and has until May 28 to either stay in the draft or go back to Houston for his senior season.