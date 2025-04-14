Houston sharpshooter Milos Uzan has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in June

The 2024-25 regular season ended on Sunday, April 13. Teams have locked in their seeds for the playoffs, which begin on Saturday, April 19.

On top of the postseason beginning in less than a week, teams have to prepare for the draft in June. Collegiate players must declare for the draft at least 60 days ahead of time. Or they can do the Early Entry Deadline on April 27th. International players with at least one year of professional experience can declare at any time. On Sunday, Houston’s Miloz Uzan announced he is declaring for the 2025 draft.

NEWS: Milos Uzan, a breakout star of the postseason with the Houston Cougars, will declare for the 2025 NBA draft, agent Aman Dhesi told ESPN. STORY: https://t.co/V7KyNmHeiG pic.twitter.com/oWlbg5rTda — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2025



To begin his collegiate career, Milos Uzan started at the University of Oklahoma. He spent two seasons with the Sooners in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Uzan played in 64 games for Oklahoma and made 56 starts. His time with the Sooners was inconsistent. As a freshman, Uzan averaged (.408) percent from beyond the arc. During his sophomore campaign, Uzan’s three-point percentage dripped to (.296).

After the 2023-24 season, Milos Uzan transferred to Houston and joined head coach Kelvin Sampson. The 22-year-old regained his confidence as a member of the Cougars. Uzan started all 40 games including the National Championship in 2024-25. He averaged a career-high (11.4) points and (.428) percent from beyond the arc. Against Arizona in the Big 12 tournament title game, Uzan had a career-high 25 points.

At six-foot-four, Uzan has the traits and tools to excel in the pros. His improved three-point shooting, craftiness near the hoop, and fluidity on the court have Uzan as a top 50 prospect according to ESPN’s rankings. In 2024-25, Uzan took steps forward in his defensive development with Kelvin Sampson as his head coach. Uzan quickly became one of the best players in the Big 12 this past season. He still has one year of eligibility remaining and has until May 28 to either stay in the draft or go back to Houston for his senior season.