How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Free Live Stream

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Jaylon Tyson (knee; ruled out) | SG Donovan Mitchell (groin; downgraded to out) | PG Darius Garland (rest; day to day) | SF Emoni Bates (G League assignment; out)

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

PG Dalano Banton (illness; questionable) | SF Jerami Grant (knee; questionable) | C Deandre Ayton (calf; questionable) | C Robert Williams III (knee; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Cavaliers are 27-9 away and 54-12 when playing as the favorite. Cleveland is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 115.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals, and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the floor.

Cleveland dropped four straight games before winning 120-91 against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson knows his team has had its struggles, but he hinted that this season could be something special.

“This stretch here, we haven’t played great, obviously,” Atkinson said. “We’re in a tough stretch of the schedule, but I will take the other 97% of the season, and I know who this team is and what we need to do. I’m not going to overreact to it.”

Donovan Mitchell will reportedly sit out on Tuesday to rest his ailing left groin. Darius Garland is also listed as day to day on the injury report for rest.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers 20-17 at home and 23-38 when playing as the underdog. Portland is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 112.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.8 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field.

Portland needs more wins over the final 10 games. The Blazers trail the Suns and Mavericks by three games in the race for the final Western Conference play-in spot. Both Phoenix and Dallas earned wins on Monday night.

The Trail Blazers’ four-game winning streak came to an end with Sunday’s 129-116 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated Portland while playing without starters Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 73.6% chance of defeating Portland. The Cavs are 6-1 in their last seven meetings with the Blazers, while Portland is 6-14 in its past 20 games played on a Tuesday.