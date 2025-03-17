How to watch Lakers vs Spurs: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to form with victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday ahead of the second leg of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs tonight. See how to watch Lakers vs Spurs with our live stream guide.

How to watch Lakers vs Spurs

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 9.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

G Luka Doncic (ankle; questionable), G Dalton Knecht (back; questionable), C Jaxson Hayes (knee; questionable), F Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle; questionable), G Gabe Vincent (knee; questionable), F LeBron James (groin; out), F Rui Hachimura (knee; out), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out)

San Antonio Spurs injury report

F Victor Wembanyama (shoulder; out for season), G De’Aaron Fox (finger; out for season), G Jordan McLaughlin (achilles; questionable), C Charles Bassey (knee; out)

Lakers vs Spurs preview

It’ll be interesting to see how many of those on the Lakers injury report actually suit up on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs, with Doncic’s status assumedly doubtful on a back-to-back.

After a run of four straight defeats, Los Angeles bounced back to form on Sunday with a win over the Phoenix Suns as Doncic recorded 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists alongside 28 points, four rebounds and six assists from Austin Reaves.

The Lakers are firmly in the playoff picture, currently sitting fifth in the West and with a bit of luck they could finish as high as the two seed come the end of the regular season.

San Antonio’s campaign is unfortunately over following season-ending injuries to Wembanyama and Fox, so the Spurs are simply playing for pride at this point and putting all their focus in coming back healthy next year.

It’s 2-1 to the Lakers in the season series and JJ Redick‘s side are wide-margin favorites to get another win on the board at the Crypto.com Arena.