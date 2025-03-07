How to watch Nuggets vs Suns: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

See how to watch a Nuggets vs Suns live stream here, as Phoenix looks to record back to back wins for the first time since January.

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Suns Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets 📅 Nuggets vs. Suns Game Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, ALT, AZFamily and NBA League Pass

🎲 Nuggets vs. Suns Game Odds: Nuggets -7.5 (-110) | Suns +7.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Nuggets as 7.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Nuggets & Suns injury report

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

C Nikola Jokic (ankle; questionable), F Aaron Gordon (ankle; questionable), F Zeke Nnaji (ankle; probable), G Julian Strawther (knee; out).

Phoenix Suns injury report

F Cody Martin (hernia; out), G Bradley Beal (calf; out).

Nuggets vs Suns preview

The Denver Nuggets have lost the no. 2 seed in the Western Conference to the Lakers after their rivals put together an impressive eight game win streak, but a win on Friday would take them back level behind high-flying OKC.

Of their three meetings so far this season the Nuggets have beat the Suns twice – with the one loss of their series coming in Phoenix.

The Nuggets may be without MVP candidate Nikola Jokic on Friday night, with the Serbian questionable on the injury report with an apparent ankle injury.

Even if they are without Jokic though, the Nuggets couldn’t be facing much better opposition with the Phoenix Suns not able to win two consecutive games since January.

The Suns remain 11th in the West after their shock win against the Clippers on Tuesday night and they need every win they can get if they are to make the play-in tournament at best.

Friday’s game kicks off a four game road trip for the Suns who face important tests against the Mavericks, Grizzlies and Rockets over the next week.