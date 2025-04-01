The Phoenix Suns (35-40, 29-45-1 ATS) are at the Milwaukee Bucks (41-34, 37-37-1) in this non-conference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Bucks as 7-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Suns vs. Bucks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks 📅 NBA G ame Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV

🎲 Game Odds: Suns +7 (-115) | Bucks -7 (-105)

Suns vs. Bucks Injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (hamstring; questionable) | PF Kevin Durant (ankle; out indefinitely)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PG AJ Green (shoulder; questionable) | PG Damian Lillard (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot; probable) | C Jericho Sims (thumb; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Suns are 12-25 away and 6-26 when playing as the underdog. Phoenix is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 112.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.8 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer returns to Milwaukee for the first time since the Bucks parted ways with him in 2023 as the Bucks host the visiting Suns on Tuesday night.

This game will be Budenholzer’s first appearance at Fiserv Forum since Game 5 of the 2023 first-round series, when the top-seeded Bucks lost to an eighth-ranked Miami Heat squad.

When the Suns hosted the Bucks last Tuesday, Devin Booker put Phoenix ahead with a jumper in the final seconds to help Phoenix secure the 108-106 victory. Phoenix is aiming to end a three-game skid.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are 24-14 at home, 33-18 when playing as the favorite, and 18-10 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. Milwaukee is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the floor.

For Milwaukee, Lillard (deep vein thrombosis) remains out along with Jericho Sims (thumb) and Bobby Portis (suspension). AJ Green (shoulder) also missed Sunday’s game and is considered day to day.

The Bucks have lost four in a row and nine of their last 13. Milwaukee fell to the Atlanta Hawks 145-124 on Sunday night. The team hopes to avoid a regular-season series sweep against Phoenix.

“It’s almost impossible…I told our guys that any game we score over 120 we should win with our defense,” said coach Doc Rivers. “Obviously, I was wrong.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 51% chance of beating Milwaukee. The Bucks are 6-0 in their last six meetings with Phoenix, while the Suns are 1-7 in their past eight road games.