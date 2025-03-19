Check out how to watch the free live stream as the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder seek a fourth consecutive win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

How To Watch Thunder vs 76ers Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers 📅 Thunder vs 76ers game date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PayCom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

PayCom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV channel(s): FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, NBC Sports Philadelphia

FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, NBC Sports Philadelphia 💻 Free Thunder vs 76ers game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Thunder vs 76ers game odds: Thunder -10.0 (-110) | 76ers +10.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 10.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Thunder vs 76ers Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest; out), F Jalen Williams (hip; out), F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), G Lu Dort (hip; out), C Isaiah Hartenstein (back; questionable), G Cason Wallace (shoulder; questionable), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out for season)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

C Joel Embiid (knee; out for season), F Paul George (groin; out for season), F Eric Gordon (wrist; out for season), G Jared McCain (knee; out for season), G Kyle Lowry (hip; out), C Andre Drummond (toe; out), F Kelly Oubre Jr (knee; doubtful), G Tyrese Maxey (back; out), C Adem Bona (ankle; out), G Lonnie Walker IV (concussion; out), F Guerschon Yabusele (knee; questionable)

What TV Channel Is Thunder vs 76ers On?

Wednesday’s Thunder vs 76ers match-up will be broadcast locally in Oklahoma City on FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma and NBC Sports Philadelphia for those living in Pennsylvania.

Thunder vs 76ers Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to finish the campaign with the best record in the Western Conference by a wide margin and deservedly enter the postseason as the title favorites.

They can afford to coast until the end of the regular season and the injury report is evident of that, with MVP-in-waiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting a rest tonight.

Oklahoma City are still huge favorites in this match-up due to Philadelphia‘s extensive injury list featuring Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey as well as multiple key rotation pieces.

The Thunder have won nine of their last previous ten games while the Sixers 3-7. This is a mismatch by definition and a welcome fixture for Philadelphia fans embracing the tank ahead of the NBA Draft.

Funnily enough, Oklahoma City actually owns Philadelphia’s first-round pick in the draft but it’s top-six protected. The Thunder may not be entirely fussed about dropping this game if it means the Sixers have a better chance of landing seventh or higher.

Chet Holmgren will get plenty of usage alongside Aaron Wigging and if the likes of Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace are able to make it onto the floor, this should be a routine win for the hosts.