How To Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers Free Live Stream

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-54, 26-51) play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-32, 37-40 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Saturday night.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Brooklyn Nets

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 Timberwolves vs. 76ers G ame Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Odds: Timberwolves -15.5 (-105) | 76ers +15.5 (-115)

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Terrance Shannon Jr. (groin; ruled out)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee; downgraded to out) | PG Kyle Lowry (hip; out) | C Andre Drummond (toe; questionable) | PG Tyrese Maxey (finger; out for the season) | SG Eric Gordon (wrist; out for the season) | PF Paul George (knee; out for the season) | C Joel Embiid (knee; out for the season) | SG Jared McCain (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Timberwolves are 22-16 on the road and 36-22 when playing as the favorite. Minnesota is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 122.0 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.5 steals, and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field.

Minnesota will continue its final road swing of the regular season on Saturday, riding a four-game winning streak into Philadelphia to face the injury-riddled 76ers. The Timberwolves improved to 2-0 on their five-game trip with a 105-90 win Thursday at Brooklyn.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points while Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 18 rebounds. Naz Reid scored 13 points off the bench in his return from the one-game suspension issued to Reid and Donte DiVincenzo following a scuffle in Minnesota’s 123-104 win Sunday against Detroit.

As for the 76ers, they’ve gone 12-26 in home games, 9-31 against opponents with a winning record, and 9-41 when playing as the underdog. Philadelphia is 0-10 in its past 10 contests, averaging 109.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.4 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the floor.

Philadelphia has matched the franchise’s most losses since going 28-54 in 2016-17, the organization’s last losing season. The Sixers have also dropped their last five home games.

In the first game of the regular-season series, the Sixers’ Paul George made his last of 41 appearances this season on March 4 against Minnesota. The Timberwolves won 126-112 in Minneapolis, with Naz Reid’s 23 points leading seven Minnesota scorers in double figures.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have an 89.7% chance of defeating Philadelphia. The Wolves are 4-11 in their past 15 matchups with the Sixers, while the 76ers are 0-9 against the spread (ATS) in their last nine games.