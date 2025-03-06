The Brooklyn Nets (21-40, 31-29-1 ATS) are hosting the Golden State Warriors (34-28, 34-28 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Warriors as 10.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Warriors vs. Nets Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 Warriors vs. Nets Game Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): YES Network

🎲 Warriors vs. Nets Game Odds: Warriors -10.5 (-110) | Nets +10.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Nets Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SG Gary Payton II (nose; probable) | PF Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; ruled out)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

PF Noah Clowney (ankle; out)

Game Preview

The Warriors are 17-15 away and 25-13 when playing as the favorite this season. Golden State is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 10.9 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field.

Since joining Stephen Curry and the Dubs before the NBA trade deadline, Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.3 points on 44% shooting in 10 games. Butler has scored in double digits in eight games and at least 20 points three times.

Golden State is 9-1 with Butler in the lineup and seven of those wins are by double digits. In Tuesday’s 114-102 win over the New York Knicks, he scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half.

As for the Nets, they’re 9-20 at home, 16-36 when playing as the underdog, and 7-25 in games decided by 10 or more points. Brooklyn is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 103.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 10.4 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the floor.

The Nets won 128-120 in San Francisco against the Warriors on Nov. 25, when they won three straight. After that streak, Brooklyn went on to lose 23 of 28 and followed that streak with seven wins in nine games.

Brooklyn is now returning home on a five-game losing streak. The team is coming off a 127-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Brooklyn is 1-24 this season when allowing at least 50% shooting

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 68.4% chance of defeating Brooklyn on the road. Golden State is 12-6 in its last 18 meetings with the Nets, while Brooklyn is just 4-15 in its past 18 games played at home.