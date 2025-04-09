Thunder Become First 65-Win Team Since 2017-18 Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched their 65th win of the season Tuesday night, becoming the first team to do so since the 2017-18 Houston Rockets.

This win also extends the record for most wins in Thunder franchise history.

It was a tense affair between the Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers until Luka Doncic was ejected with just under eight minutes remaining. Oklahoma City trailed by a point at the time but ran away for a 136-120 win.

This was an important bounce-back victory for the Thunder after losing consecutive games to the Lakers and Houston Rockets. It was the first time they’d lost consecutive games since Nov. 17 and 19 to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 42 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block. He shot 14-of-26 from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 9-of-11 at the free-throw line.

Jalen Williams was also very good with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Thunder have three games remaining this season, so they can still win up to 68 games. The 2017-18 Rockets finished exactly 65-17.

Remember The 2017-18 Rockets?

Coached by Mike D’Antoni, this Houston team was an absolute nightmare for many, including a Golden State Warriors team featuring Kevin Durant.

It was the year James Harden won MVP, averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Chris Paul was shepherding the offense expertly with 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals.

Clint Capela was an excellent pick-and-roll lob threat and the floor was spread by shooters like Eric Gordon, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green. Ryan Anderson was good for a couple triples a game, too.

That Rockets team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 4-1, in the first round and the Utah Jazz in five games in the second round.

In a showdown against the Warriors dynasty, the Rockets took a 3-2 series lead before falling short in seven games.

Houston led by 17 points in Game 6 and 15 points in Game 7 but it wasn’t to be. Game 7 saw the Rockets miss 27 consecutive 3-point attempts(!).

The biggest turning point of the series came when Paul injured his right hamstring and didn’t play the final two games of the series.

Oklahoma City will be hoping for a different fate this postseason.