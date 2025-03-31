Jalen Brunson Injury Update: ‘I’m Hoping To Play Before Playoffs’

Jalen Brunson spoke to the media to discuss recovery from his ankle injury, revealing he hopes to return before the start of the postseason.

“Realistically, I’m hoping to play before the playoffs,” Brunson said in a pregame media session at Madison Square Garden. “It’s good for me to get some game reps before we go into that type of stretch run, but the most important thing is trying to be 100 percent healthy.”

The New York Knicks star last played on March 6th, in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He had 39 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists before hurting his ankle in the overtime frame.

Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in 61 games this season.

The 28-year-old said he’s been cleared for basketball activities but did not specify whether he has been cleared for contact. He has been able to sprint, cut, as well s practice quick stop and starts.

Brunson’s Race Against Time

New York has eight games remaining in the regular season. Brunson would need to feature in at least four of them to be eligible for end of season awards.

That would mean a return by April 8th against the Boston Celtics at the latest, but Brunson said the main priority is being healthy.

“Individually, yeah,” Brunson said, when asked if his awards status matters. “But I just want to make sure I’m fully healthy before I go out there.”

The Knicks have gone 7-5 since Brunson’s injury, but have encouragingly won four of the last five. They have won the games they’re supposed to, defeating the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks without Damian Lillard, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The lone loss in winning of four of five came to the Los Angeles Clippers.

At this point, the Knicks look locked into the third seed at 47-27. They are eight games ahead of the Celtics in second and four games ahead of the Indiana Pacers in fourth.

Miles McBride Injury Update

Miles “Deuce” McBride has missed the last five games due to a groin strain.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that McBride has progressed to on-court work though a clear date for a return was not provided.