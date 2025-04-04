The latest NBA Clutch Player of the Year odds still have Nikola Jokic trailing New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, with less than a fortnight of the regular season remaining.

NBA Clutch Player of the Year Odds 2024-25

Despite picking up an ankle sprain which has kept him out of action for a month, New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson is firmly atop the running for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year.

According to NBA sportsbooks, Brunson has leaped ahead of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic who had been in the driving seat for much of the season.

Last year’s recipient, Steph Curry, opened as the odds leader given his inherent ability to thrive in gut-check moments. The likes of Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic followed closely, but Brunson — who opened at +1400 for the award — has proven himself to be the catalyst in clutch moments for the Knicks this season.

New York’s seasonal journey reaches a crucial juncture as they make their final push a playoff berth. Not only do the Knicks have six games to ensure they march into the postseason with momentum, but Brunson returns on the cusp of the threshold that will help him clinch eligibility for postseason awards.

He is expected to return to action against Atlanta, which should help propel the Knicks towards a third-straight season in the playoffs.

Player Odds Jalen Brunson -185 Nikola Jokić +200 Trae Young +325 Anthony Edwards +5000 DeMar DeRozan +8000 Stephen Curry +15000

Jalen Brunson Has Excelled in the Clutch This Season

Prior to his untimely injury Jalen Brunson had been posting stupendous numbers in the clutch.

Brunson has scored 132 points in the clutch this season on 52/34/81, average 5.7 points-per-game (52.4 FG%) — the most since Russel Westbrook’s 2017 MVP-winning season — and the Knicks have a 16 – 7 record in those dying moments.

Not only has he become a stone-cold shooter in high-pressure moments, but he rarely gives possession away in the fourth quarter. With one assist per-game in the clutch, he has dropped 74 dimes on only 26 turnovers.

It is also worth noting that Brunson’s field goal percentage of .718 in the last two minutes is the second highest ever in an NBA season.

It is, however, interesting to note that Brunson is still behind Trae Young and Anthony Edwards for most points in the clutch this season, which has been a key metric for the previous two recipients of the award, having both led at the close of the regular season.