Jeremiah Fears is entering the 2025 NBA Draft following a stellar Freshman campaign at Oklahoma for the Sooners.

In a move that has captured the attention of the basketball world, Oklahoma Sooners’ standout freshman guard, Jeremiah Fears, announced his decision to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, forgoing his remaining college eligibility. The announcement came during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Paul Finebaum Show” and was further echoed through his social media channels.

Fears, an 18-year-old dynamo from Joliet, Illinois, made an indelible mark in his lone season with the Sooners. Averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, he showcased a level of maturity and skill that belied his years. His efforts were instrumental in propelling Oklahoma to the NCAA Tournament, marking their first appearance in three years.

Reflecting on his journey, Fears expressed heartfelt gratitude: “I was lucky to walk into a great situation at Oklahoma with a lot of opportunity. I had great teammates and coaches working with me daily to help a young freshman achieve his dreams.”

.@OU_MBBall freshman guard Jeremiah Fears (@jeremiahfears2), No. 7 prospect in ESPN’s NBA draft projections, will enter the 2025 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/kDn6tiEDGW — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 2, 2025

Highs and Highlights From Fears at Oklahoma

Throughout the season, Fears delivered performances that not only electrified fans but also solidified his status as a top NBA prospect. Notably, during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, he led the Sooners to an upset victory over No. 24 Arizona in the semifinals, posting a then-season-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and five assists. This performance earned him a spot on the all-tournament team and the SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Another defining moment came on December 18 against No. 24 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational. With the game hanging in the balance, Fears sank a pivotal 30-foot three-pointer, drawing a foul and completing a four-point play that secured an 87-86 victory for the Sooners. This clutch performance further cemented his reputation as a player for the big moments.

Trae Young, the former Oklahoma star and current Atlanta Hawks All-Star, has been among those closely monitoring Fears’ ascent. In January, Young remarked, “Jeremiah is going to be a really good player. I mean, being one of the highest recruits that we’ve got at OU in a while, I’ve been keeping up.” Such endorsements underscore the high expectations surrounding Fears’ burgeoning career.

Draft Projections and Preparations

As the NBA Draft approaches, Fears is widely projected to be a lottery pick, with ESPN ranking him as the No. 7 prospect in the 2025 class. His blend of size, speed, and scoring ability makes him an enticing prospect for teams seeking backcourt dynamism.

Jeremiah Fears’ combination of size, speed, pace, shot-creation, shot-making and scoring instincts makes him one of the draft’s most talented prospects. He gets anywhere he wants on the floor, either to create for teammates, finish skillfully in the lane or get to the line. https://t.co/OAFOdtcra0 pic.twitter.com/pLyvSZ1AlP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 2, 2025

To ready himself for the professional stage, Fears plans to train in New York City under the guidance of his agent, former NBA player Mike Miller. The focus will be on refining his shooting mechanics, enhancing ball-screen reads, and balancing his scoring instincts with playmaking responsibilities.

While Fears’ offensive prowess is undeniable, scouts have pointed to areas needing improvement, particularly his defense and three-point shooting consistency. He connected on 28.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc, indicating room for growth in perimeter shooting.

A Family Affair

Basketball runs deep in the Fears family. His father, Jeremy Fears Sr., played collegiate basketball at Ohio and later at Bradley. Meanwhile, his older brother, Jeremy Fears Jr., is making his mark at Michigan State. This lineage of talent and dedication provides a solid foundation as Jeremiah transitions to the professional ranks.

As Fears embarks on this next chapter, the basketball community watches with anticipation. His journey from a promising high school talent to a collegiate standout has been swift and impressive. Now, with the NBA horizon in sight, Jeremiah Fears stands poised to make his mark on the grandest stage of all.