All eyes will be on Jimmy Butler this evening when he returns to play against Miami for the first time since he was traded out before February’s deadline. Even though many see this as a huge NBA encounter between two great franchises, the veteran simply shrugged off be calling it “just another game.”

During an interview yesterday, the six-time All-Star downplayed the success he had with the Heat. “We didn’t win nothing like we was supposed to. We made some cool runs. We had some fun. I think that’s all we did,” he shared and then described those South Beach teams he played for as “aight.”

Despite these unenthusiastic remarks by the veteran, he did take the Florida club to two NBA Finals appearances. Even though he wasn’t able to win a championship, his former team is expected to honor Butler with a tribute as he enters the Kaseya Center’s court.

Even though these kinds of tributes have become a tradition for players regardless the size of their contributions with the former franchises, the Heat only do videos for athletes what won NBA titles or at least were chosen as All-Star players during the tenure.

Whatever happens, Jimmy’s tribute should surely have plenty of significant highlights from his six years in Florida. “Yeah, I’ll watch. If they have one,” the 35-year-old said. “If they don’t, It makes no difference. It really doesn’t.”

His new teammate Stephen Curry, who recently reunited with the Golden State squad on Monday amid his recovery from a pelvic injury, really wants to be there for Butler during this contest. “Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances.

“He’s an amazing teammate, and he wants to get back as soon as possible, mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race,” coach Steve Kerr said. “But no doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy, too. And it’s one of the things I love about Steph—he’s always there for his guys.”