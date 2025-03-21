Kings’ DeMar DeRozan became the 27th player in league history to reach 25,000 career points

DeMar DeRozan and the Kings were home Thursday night to face the Bulls. Sacramento was outscored 73-52 in the second half, losing 128-116 to Chicago.

Mid-way through the second quarter, DeRozan hit one of his patented mid-range jump shots. With that bucket, DeRozan became the 27th player in league history to reach 25,000 career points.

DeMar DeRozan continues to add to his Hall of Fame career

𝟐𝟓𝐊 & 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 📈 DeMar DeRozan tallies his 25,000th all-time career points! pic.twitter.com/7aU7ReIgV0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 21, 2025



It is DeMar DeRozan’s 16th professional season and first with the Sacramento Kings. The 35-year-old has averaged over 20+ points per game for 12 straight seasons. In 2024-25, DeRozan is averaging (22.2) points per game for the Kings. He’s started 64 of Sacramento’s 69 games. Against his former squad on Thursday, DeRozan had 22 points. Most importantly, he hit a mid-range jump shot in the third quarter to score his 25,000th career point.

DeRozan is the 27th player in NBA history to score 25,00 career points. He is now the sixth active player with at least 25,000 points in their career. Joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry. Despite DeRozan’s big night, former Kings guard Kevin Heurter had the last laugh. He had 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block. Heurter was 10-16 from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc.

With a loss to the Bulls on Thursday, the Kings are 35-34 this season. That is currently ninth in the Western Conference. Sacramento has 13 games left in the 2024-25 regular season. They have an incredibly tough three-game stretch ahead. The Kings face Milwaukee, Boston, and Oklahoma City.