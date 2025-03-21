NBA

Kings’ DeMar DeRozan became the 27th player in league history to reach 25,000 career points

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated41 seconds ago on March 21, 2025

DeMar DeRozan Kings pic

DeMar DeRozan and the Kings were home Thursday night to face the Bulls. Sacramento was outscored 73-52 in the second half, losing 128-116 to Chicago. 

Mid-way through the second quarter, DeRozan hit one of his patented mid-range jump shots. With that bucket, DeRozan became the 27th player in league history to reach 25,000 career points.

DeMar DeRozan continues to add to his Hall of Fame career


It is DeMar DeRozan’s 16th professional season and first with the Sacramento Kings. The 35-year-old has averaged over 20+ points per game for 12 straight seasons. In 2024-25, DeRozan is averaging (22.2) points per game for the Kings. He’s started 64 of Sacramento’s 69 games. Against his former squad on Thursday, DeRozan had 22 points. Most importantly, he hit a mid-range jump shot in the third quarter to score his 25,000th career point.

DeRozan is the 27th player in NBA history to score 25,00 career points. He is now the sixth active player with at least 25,000 points in their career. Joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry. Despite DeRozan’s big night, former Kings guard Kevin Heurter had the last laugh. He had 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block. Heurter was 10-16 from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc.

With a loss to the Bulls on Thursday, the Kings are 35-34 this season. That is currently ninth in the Western Conference. Sacramento has 13 games left in the 2024-25 regular season. They have an incredibly tough three-game stretch ahead. The Kings face Milwaukee, Boston, and Oklahoma City.