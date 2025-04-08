The Lakers injury report ahead of Tuesday’s match-up with the Thunder makes for grim reading, with nearly all of their heavy-hitters in line to miss the contest.

Seven Listed On Lakers Injury Report vs Thunder

Last Sunday’s 126-99 blowout by the LA Lakers served as an eye-catching audition as they ready themselves for the playoffs, where they may well be entangled in a seven-game series with those same opponents.

Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder will not be reading too much into that loss — only their 14th in an historic table-topping season — but consecutive defeats is not something the fanbase are used to this year.

Nevertheless, the Thunder will still have one eye fixed on the first round, and will likely continue to limit minutes for the likes of MVP favourite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

Momentum is a powerful thing, and losing too much of it before they head into the postseason could prove detrimental. However, they come up against a depleted Lakers squad, where the opportunity for immediate revenge could be within reach.

Two Lakers players are ruled out for certain; Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery).

Kleber has failed to feature since arriving as part of the Luka Doncic trade, and is unlikely to recover before the end of the regular season. Hachimura, meanwhile, is close to returning but this contest comes too soon, particularly with the Mavericks on the horizon on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, as many as five players are still facing a race against time to be declared fit.

Luka Doncic (right groin strain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion), LeBron James (left groin strain), Bronny James Jr. (illness), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are all questionable on the latest Lakers injury report.

However, all bar one of those players featured in the loss against the Thunder last weekend, so they could be using this game as a chance to rest key players before facing Dallas. The Lakers only need to win two of their four remaining games to lock up third, thanks to the chasing pack falling by the wayside.

There will be the added sprinkle of motivation heading into that particular contest, with it being Doncic’s first game in Dallas since one of the most shocking trades in NBA history. Both teams will likely be fuelled with tension, with former Laker Anthony Davis also returning from injury just in time to feature.