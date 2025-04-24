Jason Kidd has taken his first steps into the world of business, as the Mavericks coach joined Everton soccer club as a minority owner.

Jason Kidd joins Everton ownership group

Hall of Famer and current member of the Mavericks coaching staff, Jason Kidd, has officially become a minority owner in English soccer team Everton FC.

The coach was named an All Star 10 times during his career and he built a legacy with the Dallas Mavericks where he won a championship in 2011. Kidd also won two Olympic gold medals in 2000 and 2008.

Kidd signed on with the U.S based ownership group Roundhouse Capital Holdings which is a part of Friedkin Group that took over the soccer team at the end of last year.

In a statement following his investment, the Dallas coach said: “I’m honored to be joining Everton’s ownership at such an important moment. With a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it’s a great moment to come on board.”

The soccer team currently sits 13th in the Premier League table with the season drawing to a close, as they managed to survive in the top division despite a difficult start to the year.

Kidd is getting involved with Everton at the perfect time, as the club is all set to move into its brand new 52,888-seat stadium from next season as they continue to grow.

Other U.S sports stars involved with soccer teams

There are plenty of other major sporting stars from the US that have got involved with ownership of sports teams and Kidd joins an exclusive list by partnering up with Everton.

Another star from the basketball world involved with a Premier League team is LeBron James. King James is part owner of Liverpool FC, who are a bitter local rival of Kidd’s Everton in the city of Liverpool.

NFL legend Tom Brady was the last major star to get involved with a team and while he doesn’t own a first division soccer team, Brady owns a large chunk (3.3%) of Birmingham City. Birmingham were recently crowned champions of their division and are set to move up to the second tier next season.

Two golfing stars on the PGA Tour also have minor stakes in an English soccer team, with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth investing in Championship team Leeds United who recently got promoted to the Premier League.