Michigan State’s Jase Richardson has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft

In 2024-25, the Michigan State Spartans finished 27-6 during the regular season. They were 17-3 in league play and won the regular season Big 10 Championship.

The Spartans earned a #2 seed in the 2025 NCAA tournament and made a run to the Elite 8. Michigan State lost 70-64 to the Auburn Tigers. One of the team’s top players this season was freshman guard Jase Richardson. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old declared for the 2025 NBA draft and is a projected lottery pick.

NEWS: Michigan State's Jase Richardson, a projected lottery pick, will enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN. Richardson helped the Spartans win the Big Ten Championship and make the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.



Coming out of high school, Jase Richardson was a four-star recruit. His father, Josh Richardson, attended Michigan State and won a national championship with the Spartans. Richardson went on to have a 13-year NBA career. It was no surprise that Jase Richardson commented to Michigan State. For the first 22 games of Michigan State’s 2024-25 season, Jase Richardson came off the bench.

Head coach Tom Izzo made Richardson a starter vs. Oregon on Febrary 8. The freshman guard made the most of his first start and scored 29 points. In 15 starts for the Spartans, Richardson averaged (14.7) points per game. For the season, he averaged (12.1) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game. The freshman shot (.412) percent from beyond the arc in 36 games for the Spartans.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Richardson projected as the #13 prospect in the 2025 NBA draft. Richardson played mostly mistake-free basketball with the Spartans. That’s how he earned a starting spot and the trust of head coach Tim Izzo. In 912 minutes played for the Spartans, Richardson had just 30 turnovers. The 2025 NBA draft is June 25-26 in New York. Where will Jase Richardson continue his basketball career?