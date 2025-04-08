NBA

Michigan State’s Jase Richardson has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated36 seconds ago on April 08, 2025

Jase Richardson Michigan State pic

In 2024-25, the Michigan State Spartans finished 27-6 during the regular season. They were 17-3 in league play and won the regular season Big 10 Championship. 

The Spartans earned a #2 seed in the 2025 NCAA tournament and made a run to the Elite 8. Michigan State lost 70-64 to the Auburn Tigers. One of the team’s top players this season was freshman guard Jase Richardson. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old declared for the 2025 NBA draft and is a projected lottery pick.

Jase Richardson has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft


Coming out of high school, Jase Richardson was a four-star recruit. His father, Josh Richardson, attended Michigan State and won a national championship with the Spartans. Richardson went on to have a 13-year NBA career. It was no surprise that Jase Richardson commented to Michigan State. For the first 22 games of Michigan State’s 2024-25 season, Jase Richardson came off the bench.

Head coach Tom Izzo made Richardson a starter vs. Oregon on Febrary 8. The freshman guard made the most of his first start and scored 29 points. In 15 starts for the Spartans, Richardson averaged (14.7) points per game. For the season, he averaged (12.1) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game. The freshman shot (.412) percent from beyond the arc in 36 games for the Spartans.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Richardson projected as the #13 prospect in the 2025 NBA draft. Richardson played mostly mistake-free basketball with the Spartans. That’s how he earned a starting spot and the trust of head coach Tim Izzo. In 912 minutes played for the Spartans, Richardson had just 30 turnovers. The 2025 NBA draft is June 25-26 in New York. Where will Jase Richardson continue his basketball career?