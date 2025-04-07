Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert wants the team to have ‘urgency’ as the playoffs quickly approach

In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are 7-3 and have won five straight. They are one of four teams in the West that is 46-32 this season. That includes the Clippers, Warriors, and Grizzlies.

After Minnesota’s win on Saturday vs. the 76ers, Rudy Gobert spoke to the media. He mentioned how the team has to have “urgency” this time of year. The postseason starts in less than two weeks. Minnesota could be anywhere from the fifth to eighth seed in the West. Winning their final four games of the regular season would be massive for the Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert wants the Timberwolves to block the outside distractions

Rudy Gobert over the last six games: 19.2 PPG

17.2 RPG

72.5% FG pic.twitter.com/hIhEWVjQNS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 6, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Rudy Gobert’s 12th professional season, his third with Minnesota. He’s started 66 of their 78 games. Gobert is averaging (11.7) points, (10.9) rebounds, and (1.5) blocks per game. In his last six games, Gobert is averaging (19.2) points and (17.2) rebounds per game. Against the 76ers on Saturday, Gobert had 23 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks in a 114-109 win. While Gobert is playing well, he knows it’s a team sport.

After beating the Sixers on Saturday, Gobert spoke to the media about the importance of “urgency” this time of year. He explained how each player must individually stay focused on locked-in. Additionally, the Timberwolves cannot allow mistakes to distract the team from their goal of winning. Gobert said some nights the team gets “disconnected” and their focus starts to shift.

Rudy Gobert playing at a high level will be key for Minnesota to make another deep playoff run. They made the Western Conference Finals last season but lost in five games to Dallas. The Timberwolves need their secondary pieces to make an impact in the postseason; players like Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels. Minnesota plays again on Tuesday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.