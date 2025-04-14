Derik Queen began his college career with a 22-point, 20-rebound game and capped it off with an NCAA Tournament buzzer beater. Scouts are split on Queen, with some fearing investing in a big man who isn’t a prolific shooter or interior defender. But Queen was a bona fide star scorer at the college level. Can he translate that to the pros?

Team: Maryland

Height: 6’10

Weight: 246

Wingspan: 7’0

Age: 20.5 (December 7, 2004)

Derik Queen — Big, Maryland (20.5 years old)

NBA Comparison: Alperen Sengun, Naz Reid

Players like Alperen Sengun provide a star blueprint for Queen as another shorter, post-oriented center who improved drastically on defense throughout his career. He’s a different prospect to Naz Reid because of Queen’s shooting limitations, but Reid provides another example of how valuable elite ball-handling can be for frontcourt players.

Strengths

Elite downhill advantage creator with special handling coordination, strength and fluidity for his size

Seasoned interior scorer who wins with a diverse array of post moves, polished footwork and touch

Fully ambidextrous player, leans on his left hand as a passer and scorer often.

Highly skilled passer who weaponizes manipulation, timing and anticipation to pass in transition, from the post and the middle of the floor

Light feet help him defend the perimeter and switch out onto smaller players

Excellent, accurate hands poking out loose handles and blocking shots on the way up

Weaknesses

Questionable effort and motor, especially on the defensive end

Poor interior defender who often doesn’t contest shots and lacks the vertical pop or size to check bigger players

Non-threat from the outside, doesn’t space the floor at all at this stage

Commits avoidable turnovers due to loose ball control and unforced passing decisions

Offensive role: On-ball Creator/Advantage extender

Defensive role: Versatile Perimeter Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 3

Whichever team drafts Queen must do so thoughtfully, with a plan in mind for his deployment and development. There are plenty of downsides, but Queen’s ceiling matches almost any prospect in the draft. Dominant downhill advantage creators with queen’s skill, feel and touch often develop into stars in ways we don’t foresee.