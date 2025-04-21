NBA SGP Picks April 21: Pistons vs. Knicks Parlay Bet With +333 Odds

The 2025 NBA postseason is officially underway. On Monday evening, the Pistons will be in New York to face the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round.

Detroit was battling New York for three quarters. However, the Knicks outscored them 40-21 in the fourth for the 123-112 win. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Pistons vs. Knicks with (+333) odds. New York is favored by six-and-a-half points at home vs. the Pistons.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 21, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 21

Pistons vs. Knicks Same Game Parlay Picks

Jalen Brunson over 27.5 points, Cade Cunningham Over 8.5 assists, & O.G. Anunoby Over 15.5 points (+333)

On Saturday afternoon, the Pistons were on the road to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the first round. New York was down 91-83 to start the fourth quarter. The Knicks locked in for the fourth quarter and went on a 21-0 run. For the entire quarter, they outscored the Pistons 40-21. Jalen Brunson’s 34 points were a team-high on Saturday vs. Detroit. In his postseason career with the Knicks, Jalen Brunson averages 30.4 points per game. In four of his last 10 games, Brunson has scored at least 27.5 points. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Monday for Pistons vs. Knicks Game 2.

The Pistons battled the Knicks for three quarters on Saturday and showed a lot of fight. However, that all fell apart in the fourth quarter, and Detroit lost a game they could have won. Tobias Harris led the team offensively with 25 points. Cade Cunningham’s 21 points were the second most. His 12 assists led all players in Saturday’s game. For the 2024-25 season, Cunningham averaged 9.1 assists per game. In three of his last seven games, Cunningham has recorded over 8.5 assists. That is the second leg of our three-leg parlay on Monday. The Pistons rely heavily on the play-making of Cade Cunningham.

Knicks SF O.G. Anunoby has been on a tear offensively in March and April. In 22 games since their first game in March, Anunoby is averaging 22.9 points per game. That’s far better than his (18.0) per game in the regular season. Against the Pistons on Saturday, Anubony had 23 points along with seven rebounds, five steals, and two blocks. The 27-year-old is a defensive anchor for New York. In 11 of his last 13 games, Anunoby has scored over 15.5 points. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Monday for Pistons vs. Knicks. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same-game parlay picks have (+333) odds.