NBA SGP Picks April 23: Magic vs. Celtics Parlay Bet With +320 Odds

In Game 1 on Sunday, the Magic tried to keep it close vs. the Celtics. Orlando had a one-point lead at halftime, but Boston turned it on in the second half. They won the game 103-86.

On Wednesday night, Boston is back at home for Game 2. All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum is expected to be out with a wrist injury. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Magic vs. Celtics with (+320) odds. Boston is favored by 10.5 points at home in Game 2.

Franz Wagner Over 20.5 points, Derrick White Over 3.5 three-pointers, & Paolo Banchero Over 8.5 rebounds (+320)

The Orlando Magic were in the play-in tournament and beat Atlanta in the #7 vs. #8 play-in game. With a 120-95 win vs. the Hawks, Orlando earned the #7 seed in the Eastern Conference. That gave the Magic a first-round matchup vs. the defending champions. Boston has the second-best record in the East in 2024-25 and is the #2 seed. The Magic gave their best effort on Sunday in Game 1 but lost 103-86. Orlando scored just 37 points in the second half. They need to erase that loss from their memory and bounce back for Game 2. In nine of his last 11 games, Franz Wagner has scored over 20.5 points. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Wednesday for Magic vs. Celtics.

On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics are expected to be without all-star forward Jayson Tatum. He’s dealing with a wrist injury and is doubtful to play in Game 2. The 27-year-old fell awkwardly on his hand in Game 1 after a dunk attempt in the fourth quarter. Tatum reportedly has a bone bruise in his right wrist. Boston is hoping that Tatum can recover quickly, and he doesn’t miss extended time. The Celtics could likely survive the rest of the first round without Tatum. However, they would much rather have him on the court and available. Without Tatum in Game 2, the Celtics will turn to other players to handle the scoring load. Shooting guard Derrick White will be up for the challenge. He had 30 points and seven made threes in Game 1. In six of his last 11 games, White has recorded over 3.5 made three-pointers. That is the second leg of our three-leg parlay on Wednesday.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Jayson Tatum (right distal radius bone bruise) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 22, 2025

Against the Celtics in Game 1, Paolo Banchero scored 36 of the team’s 86 points. He played 42 of the team’s 48 minutes in a 103-86 loss. Orlando fought to keep the game competitive in the first half. They had a one-point lead at halftime. The Celtics quickly flipped a switch in the second half, and the Magic did not have an answer. On Wednesday night, the Celtics have Jayson Tatum listed as doubtful due to a wrist injury. This could be Orlando’s best chance to steal a game in Boston. They’re going to need another dominant effort from PF Paolo Banchero. He had 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. In four of his last six games, Banchero has recorded over 8.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay for Magic vs. Celtics in Game 2. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same-game parlay picks have (+320) odds.