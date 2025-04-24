NBA SGP Picks April 24: Nuggets vs. Clippers Parlay Bet With +425 Odds

With the series tied 1-1, the Nuggets are on the road Thursday to face the Clippers. Denver won Game 1 in OT at home, 112-110. On Monday, the Clippers beat the Nuggets 105-102.

Both games have been decided by one possession. Expect to see another highly-contested matchup in Game 3. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Nuggets vs. Clippers with (+425) odds. LA is favored by one and a half points at home against Denver.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 24, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 24

Nuggets vs. Clippers Same Game Parlay Picks

Nikola Jokic Over 8.5 assists, Kawhi Leonard Over 24.5 points, & Jamal Murray Over 2.5 three-pointers (+425)

Shortly before the start of the 2025 postseason, the Nuggets parted ways with head coach Michael Malone. This came as a shock to the league. Denver fired their winningest coach in franchise history, and someone who helped lead them to a championship in 2023. However, reports around the league grew that Nuggets players grew weary of Malone giving special treatment to the team’s top players. Interim head coach David Adelman has been tasked with navigating Denver through the playoffs. The Nuggets need Nikola Jokic to carry them through the postseason. In nine of his last 11 games, Jokic has recorded over 8.5 assists. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay for Nuggets vs. Clippers on Thursday.

The LA Clippers ended the 2024-25 regular season on a hot streak, and they’ve carried that into the playoffs. They are the #5 seed in the West, facing the #4 Nuggets. In Game 1, the Clippers lost 112-110 in OT to Denver. LA bounced back in Game 2 with a 105-102 victory. In that win on Monday, Kawhi Leonard had a vintage playoff performance. He dropped a team-high 39 points to beat the Nuggets. Leonard has recorded over 24.5 points in 10 of his last 16 games. That is the second leg of our three-leg parlay on Thursday night for Nuggets vs. Clippers. Who will win Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead?

When the Nuggets went on their championship run in 2023, the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carried the team. He averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, Murray shot .396 percent from beyond the arc on 7.5 three-pointers attempted per contest. For the Nuggets to make a deep run in 2025, they need that type of production from Jamal Murray. Denver needs a bit more offense from Murray. Easier said than done vs. a tough Clippers team. This postseason, Murray is making .467 percent of his three-pointers attempted. He’s averaging 7.5 attempts per game in the 2025 playoffs. In six of his last 10 games, Murray has made over 2.5 three-pointers. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Thursday for Nuggets vs. Clippers. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same-game parlay picks have (+425) odds.