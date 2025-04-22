NBA

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard rolls back the years with 39 points to tie series against Denver

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Sports Editor

Updated18 seconds ago on April 22, 2025

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard was sensational for the Clippers in Denver on Monday night, dropping a season high 39 points in the win as LA tied up the series at one game each.   

Kawhi Leonard takes over in Denver for game 2

It is no surprise that the Clippers have played their best basketball towards the business end of this season with a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard and James Harden back on the floor together.

LA has a 26-11 record this season when both of their future hall of famer’s feature together, with all of those games coming in 2025.

While Harden had a quiet game with just 18 points on Monday, Leonard exploded with a season high 39 points to lead all scores and upset the Nuggets in Denver for game 2.

The 33-year-old shot 15-19 from the field and with 5-7 shots from deep dropping there was simply no stopping the veteran in the three point win.

Leonard has struggled to remain healthy in the NBA for the postseason during the last two years and having played just four playoff games since 2023, he will be praying to remain fit for what the Clippers will be hoping is a deep playoff run.

Speaking after the game, it was clear to see that Kawhi was grateful to have his health restored following a time of uncertainty in his career: “I’m just happy that I’m able to move,” Leonard said.

“That’s what I’m taking pride in is just being healthy. I sat and watched these playoff games and series the past two years. So being able to be frontline out there, it just feels good for me no matter which way the game goes.”

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard stuns with 39 points

Clippers favored for series after road win

With the series now tied up after two games in Denver, the Clippers have reemerged as favorites to advance from the first round having stole a game on the road.

The Clippers have now dropped to a price as low as -200 to advance to the second round with the best online sportsbooks, while Denver is now +155.

