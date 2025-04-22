Kawhi Leonard was sensational for the Clippers in Denver on Monday night, dropping a season high 39 points in the win as LA tied up the series at one game each.

Kawhi Leonard takes over in Denver for game 2

It is no surprise that the Clippers have played their best basketball towards the business end of this season with a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard and James Harden back on the floor together.

LA has a 26-11 record this season when both of their future hall of famer’s feature together, with all of those games coming in 2025.

While Harden had a quiet game with just 18 points on Monday, Leonard exploded with a season high 39 points to lead all scores and upset the Nuggets in Denver for game 2.

The 33-year-old shot 15-19 from the field and with 5-7 shots from deep dropping there was simply no stopping the veteran in the three point win.

Leonard has struggled to remain healthy in the NBA for the postseason during the last two years and having played just four playoff games since 2023, he will be praying to remain fit for what the Clippers will be hoping is a deep playoff run.

Speaking after the game, it was clear to see that Kawhi was grateful to have his health restored following a time of uncertainty in his career: “I’m just happy that I’m able to move,” Leonard said.

“That’s what I’m taking pride in is just being healthy. I sat and watched these playoff games and series the past two years. So being able to be frontline out there, it just feels good for me no matter which way the game goes.”

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard stuns with 39 points

Clippers favored for series after road win

With the series now tied up after two games in Denver, the Clippers have reemerged as favorites to advance from the first round having stole a game on the road.

The Clippers have now dropped to a price as low as -200 to advance to the second round with the best online sportsbooks, while Denver is now +155.