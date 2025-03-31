Nets injury report: Cam Johnson (back) is out Monday vs. the Dallas Mavericks

The Nets were on the road Saturday night to face the Wizards. Brooklyn was on a six-game losing streak heading into that contest. With a narrow 115-112 win vs. Washington, the Nets are now 24-51 in 2024-25.

Monday, Brooklyn is on the road again. They will face the Mavericks for their second and final meeting this season. Against Dallas, the Nets will be without PF Cam Johnson. He’s listed as out due to a lower back contusion.

Brooklyn will be without Cam Johnson on Monday vs. the Mavs

Cam Johnson has played in 57 of Brooklyn’s 75 games in 2024-25. He’s missed 25 due to injury. On Monday, Johnson will miss his 26th game of the season. The Nets have Johnson listed as out due to a lower back contusion. Johnson is in his third season with the Nets. He was traded by the Suns 2022-23 deadline to acquire Kevin Durant. Phoenix sent Mikal Brides and Johnson to Brooklyn along with four first-round picks.

Johnson has played in 140 games for the Nets and has 129 career starts. His 57 starts in 2024-25 is a new career-high. Additionally, Johnson’s (18.8) points and (3.4) assists per game is a new personal best. Cam Johnson is not available for Brooklyn on Monday vs. the Mavericks. In reality, the Nets are ok with Johnson being ok. Brooklyn is one of several teams that is “tanking” this season.

The Nets want as high of a draft pick in 2025 as they possibly can. That involves a ton of losing along the way. Brooklyn’s 24-51 record is the sixth worst in the NBA this season, and the fourth worst in the Eastern Conference. After Monday, the Nets do not play again until Thursday. That gives Cam Johnson four full days to rest his back injury. Including their game on Monday, the Nets have seven left in 2024-25.