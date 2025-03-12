Nuggets and Thunder just played back-to-back matches to what would potentially anticipate this season’s Western Conference Finals, as both teams are leading their conference standings. With each team winning one game, each contest showcased why their team stars are considered to be the season’s MVPs.

We are talking about Nikola Jokic, who dropped an impossible 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks, which meant his 11th 40+ point performance of the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite having clear chance at conquering this accolade, the Thunder star wishes his team’s overall success over individual recognition. “I love MVPs, I love All-Stars, I love all the accolades that comes with it but none of it matters if you don’t win and that’s where I hang my hat,” Shai said after his squad’s victory.

As for the Denver big man, who already has three MVP awards under his belt, he’s convinced that SGA would be the logical winner if he doesn’t earn the prize. Late in the fourth on Saturday, the Canadian dropped seven-straight points against the Nuggets in a 1:20 time span.

“This is my third or fourth year in a row so… I can’t control it… I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life, so if that’s enough, it’s enough,” Jokic said after beating the Thunder on Monday. “If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing.”

As for his coach Michael Malone, he ran out of words to praise his All-Star center. “Nikola Jokić is one of one. I mean, the first player to ever have a 30, 20, and 20 game. I can’t describe him, so don’t ask me to,” said the Nuggets tactician.

On the other hand, Jamal Murray followed with 34 points on 11-of-22 shooting and 3-of-7 from range. “Jamal was aggressive. He looked very comfortable out there,” Malone assessed. “He was finding his spots, stepping into his shots, and shooting it with confidence.”