Paul Pierce Walks 20 Miles to FS1 Studio After Celtics Lose Game 2 to Knicks

After the Boston Celtics lost 108-105 in overtime to the New York Knicks on Monday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, former star Paul Pierce said on FS1’s Speak that if Boston dropped Game 2 at home, he’d walk from his home to the network’s studio.

“If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you I’m walking here tomorrow,” Pierce said on Speak. “I’m walking here, 15 miles. I’m walking here in my robe, no shoes on, bare feet. If the Celtics lose tonight.”

“If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I’m walking here tomorrow, 15 miles! In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot… Put the house on this game!”@paulpierce34 just put some high-stakes on this Celtics/Knicks game tonight 😰 pic.twitter.com/pCybIfAxq6 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 7, 2025



Pierce paid for that decision Thursday, as he walked 20 miles to the FS1 studio after his Celtics prediction missed the mark.

New York defeated Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday night behind Josh Hart’s 23 points and three 3-pointers, winning 91-90 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The 47-year-old was taken by surprise when he walked it, assuming the distance was 15 miles.

His screenshot showed the walk from his house to the FS1 studio was actually 20 miles. During Wednesday’s television appearance, he mistakenly said it was a 15-mile walk.

Paul Pierce Filmed His Walk On Instagram

Pierce started documenting the experience on Instagram. Although he didn’t get up at 3 a.m., Pierce captured video of himself leaving his house at roughly 5 a.m. PT. That means it was an eight-hour walk!

The 2008 NBA champ told fans he would check in with them later, and he filmed himself wearing a robe. Pierce then followed up with fans multiple times as he walked to the studio.



However, fans are speculating on social media that Pierce didn’t actually walk the full distance. Some are saying that he hitched a ride and just filmed video occasionally to make it seem like he’s making the journey on foot.

If there’s one thing Pierce can learn from this, it’s that he shouldn’t be too confident in his former squad. The Celtics appeared to have Game 2 in the bag late Wednesday night, as they were leading by 20 points in the third quarter.

That all changed in the final frame. The Knicks ended the game on an impressive 23-6 run, and Jalen Brunson hit a pair of clutch free throws.

Boston is now headed to New York facing an 0-2 series deficit.