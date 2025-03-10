Pelicans Sign Mo Bamba To 10-Day Contract

Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed to a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Greer Love told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

New Orleans Pelicans Are Mo Bamba’s Fifth NBA Team

Bamba, 26, was selected No. 6 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. The New York native has played for the Magic, Lakers, 76ers, and Clippers across his seven-year career.

The 7-foot Bamba signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers before the season and appeared in 28 games (two starts) before he was traded to the Utah Jazz along with P.J. Tucker.

However, Bamba never appeared in a game for Utah, and he’s been a free agent since early February.

In 360 career NBA regular-season games (101 starts), he’s averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 16.8 minutes per contest.

The veteran big man was traded to the Lakers in February 2023 but appeared in only nine games due to injury.

Bamba signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract with the Sixers during the 2023 offseason before joining the Clippers with the same deal for the 2024-25 season.

Bamba Posted Season Highs Of 13 Points, Five Blocks With Clippers

In 28 games (two starts) with the Clippers this campaign, Mo Bamba averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 12.6 minutes per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 68% at the free throw line.

Bamba recorded season highs of 13 points and five blocks in Los Angeles’ 110-93 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 23. He finished 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

After the Jazz waived Bamba, he played three games for the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, averaging 20 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Since New Orleans already has an open roster spot, the team will not have to waive a player to add Mamba.

The Pelicans (17-48) have been ravaged by injuries and remain out of the running for a playoff berth. Dejounte Murray (torn right Achilles tendon) and Herb Jones (torn rotator cuff in right shoulder) are out for the season.