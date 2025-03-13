Shaq Considers Cunningham Great But Doesn’t Watch Pistons

Speaking on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) further revealed his true feelings about the Detroit Pistons.

Soon after calling the Pistons boring on his ‘The Big Pod’ podcast, O’Neal doubled down by saying he doesn’t watch them.

That would at least make sense since he claimed the Pistons were four games below .500 and were coached by Chauncey Billups.

It wasn’t all negative, as he did shower both Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart with praise.

“You said something very interesting about Cade Cunningham, great player now who plays at his own pace,” O’Neal said. “Anybody that can consistently play at their own pace and put up numbers is a great player. I like the way he’s playing, I like what Chauncey’s doing. Those guys play hard.

My favorite player on that team is Isaiah Stewart. Big body, hard guy, likes to knock people out.”

Candace Parker then called out O’Neal saying Billups instead of J.B. Bickerstaff, the actual coach of the Pistons.

You can’t make this up… Shaq doesn’t know who coaches the Pistons Players are only relatable to him if they are compared to 90s players Openly admits he doesn’t watch Detroit after he called them “boring” The Pistons’ season is one of the best stories in the NBA and this is… https://t.co/LcIFv6Kkur pic.twitter.com/7nt3rVIsyi — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) March 12, 2025

Pistons Flying Under The Radar

Detroit has won 12 of its last 15 games, improving to 37-29 on the season. The team is now within striking distance of home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks, currently fourth in the East, has a 36-28 record after losing three straight games.

The Indiana Pacers are also firmly in the mix at 36-28 and having just defeated Milwaukee.

Cunningham has had an outstanding season and should be in the conversation for an All-NBA team. Through 61 games, the first time All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and a steal per game.

Cade Cunningham All-Star season bag work pic.twitter.com/2Mjp3t1UO3 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 9, 2025

Shaq Not Helping NBA’s Media Coverage

O’Neal is one of the greatest players in league history but the casual disrespect of the Pistons doesn’t help viewers appreciate the game more.

There is more to the league than just talking about the contenders day in and day out and Detroit should actually be celebrated for being one of the best stories of the season.

Beyond Cunningham, Malik Beasley is a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, Jalen Duren is an up and coming big man who O’Neal should embrace, and Ausar Thompson is a freak athlete.

There’s a lot more to the Pistons than meets the eye. O’Neal hasn’t allowed them to even meet his eyes.