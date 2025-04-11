Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Cleared For Return To Basketball Activities

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey has been cleared for a return to basketball activities.

Ivey broke his fibula during a game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 1 and has been sidelined ever since. He will now enter the first phase of a re-conditioning program and his status will be updated in two weeks.

The 23-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 30 games this season.

Selected fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey was forming a nice tandem alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt until the injury.

Detroit is sixth in the East with a 44-36 record. They are virtually locked in to play the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Can Ivey Make Return For Playoffs?

Considering he is only entering the first phase of his re-conditioning program and that the next update will be in two weeks, it’s extremely likely that the Pistons can anticipate an Ivey return this season.

The playoffs begin on Apr. 19th. Based on the amount of work Ivey would have to put in to return without rushing, Detroit would probably have to reach the conference finals to give him a realistic shot.

As good a story as the Pistons have been, that would be the shock of the season.

Who Stepped Up Without Ivey?

Beyond Cunningham playing like a superstar, Malik Beasley has emerged as a serious Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

In 79 games this season, Ivey has averaged 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and just under a steal. Most significantly, he has knocked down nearly four triples per game and done so at a 41.3 percent clip.

Ausar Thompson has shown real signs of promise since the All-Star break, averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and a little under a block per contest.

The addition of Dennis Schroder to the backcourt has been a boost to the ball handling. There’s also the invaluable playoff experience he brings to a young team.